As markets return to pre-2008 levels, investing giants break down their outlook for the year ahead

Inflation continues to decline, hopes for a rate cut have increased and stocks are rising in November.

Goldman Sachs said the S&P 500 could rise 8% in 2024 if it returns to pre-2008 levels.

Business Insider asked stock market veterans to share their vision for 2024.

Markets feel the Federal Reserve has nearly completed its rate-hike cycle, and stocks are enjoying gains driven by optimism around loose monetary policy.

The major indexes are up in 2023, with the S&P 500 up a good 17% so far.

Goldman Sachs, which expects the S&P 500 to rise 8% next year, highlighted in a recent note that markets and the economy are returning to where they were before 2008, with a decade-low inflation, near-zero interest rates Rates and exiting the negative real position. yield.

David Russell, global head of markets strategy at TradeStation, said he agreed with the outlook prior to 2008, and that “the headwinds of the financial crisis and the Great Recession are over.”

“This moment is similar to 1995 when the historic bull market took place,” Russell said. “This rally occurred when inflation subsided and the Fed stopped raising rates. Baby Boomers then were in their late 30s and saving for retirement. Millennials are now at the same stage in their lives they were at that time. Internet stocks were booming. This time, we have a boom in AI.”

back to normal

Gone are the days of ultra-low rates, and higher for longer periods of time is now the mantra. Unless the economy weakens meaningfully, the Fed will likely keep policy accommodative, which could pressure corporate margins and profitability into 2024 and lead to mixed returns for investors.

Steve Wyatt, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial, told Business Insider that the increased cost of capital will begin to separate well-managed companies from the rest — and any mistakes in allocating capital will be magnified.

He said that unlike 2008, downside risk would be driven by fiscal conditions rather than the housing crisis.

“We have been in a period of extremely low rates for a long time, so the risk of quite significant levels of poor capital allocation exists and will become known as we move into 2024,” Wyatt said. “It is true that many companies, especially large cap companies, extended loan maturities when rates were low, thereby delaying the impact of higher cost of capital, but those who owe loans have The difference in the cost of capital will be significant and will negatively impact margins.”

cautious optimism

BOK Financial remains cautious on equities in the year ahead, although it expects the presidential election to provide a modest boost to its outlook.

Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide, echoed that sentiment. He said warning signs are present – ​​such as rising credit card transactions, commercial loan growth, and inverted yield curves – but it seems equity markets are already experiencing bad news.

However, if the economic downturn is not so severe, equities may bounce back.

“Although the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is slightly higher than the average over the past decade, small caps are significantly less expensive than value and international large-cap growth and are at multi-decade highs,” Hackett said in email comments. ” “In other words, it makes the risk/reward profile more attractive and is likely to deliver outperformance through 2024 and beyond.”

S&P 500 target

The risks of a recession, geopolitical turmoil and a US debt crisis remain concerns, but strategists who spoke to Business Insider are largely bullish on stocks for the coming 12 months.

Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management, said he expects about a 10% gain for the S&P 500 in 2024.

And Commonwealth Financial Network’s Brian Price, head of investment management, said the firm expects “mid-single digit returns” for the S&P 500, and he said the traditional 60/40 portfolio became more attractive than it has been in some time. Is.

Meanwhile, Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, expects “high single-digit returns” in 2024.

“It won’t be a straight line as the Fed’s efforts to deliver an economic soft landing will cause market volatility,” Goldman said. “Expect significant market volatility, but there will be opportunities for long-term investors.”

