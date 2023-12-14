As local sports coverage suffers, start-ups try to (again) fill the void



Inside the Baltimore Orioles clubhouse after Game 2 of the American League Division Series, reporters surround outfielder Austin Hays as he laments his team’s 0–2 loss. A few lockers away, a different group heard pitcher Grayson Rodriguez describing the afternoon’s heavy loss.

It was a scene that has been repeated in baseball clubhouses for decades. But there was something different about these messes: Of the nearly dozen reporters patrolling the room that day, four were from something called the Baltimore Banner.

Banner is a start-up nonprofit newsroom focused on local accountability and civic impact and funded by hotel magnate Stewart Bainum. Who tried to buy the Baltimore Sun before it was sold to a hedge fund in 2021. The outlet has 11 sports reporters, including two beat reporters for both the Orioles and Ravens. For Game 3 of the American League Division Series, it sent five people to Texas, an outlay that defies this era of media belt-tightening. (The sun sent three.)

“I said in the meeting when they told us [five], ‘Is it too much?’” said Andy Kostka, one of those Orioles beat writers. “The Orioles always joke, ‘How many people with banners are coming today?’ ,

Sports were not part of the banner’s launch, but the newsroom tried to increase its coverage ahead of the last baseball season. The Orioles are now the banner’s third-best subscription driver, behind food and breaking news.

The banner is one of several new start-ups that have emerged in recent years, hoping to build a business on local sports fans. A new site in Oklahoma has captured the state’s most popular newspaper columnists and wants to turn them into influencers; A live events and video podcast company now in four cities and backed by nearly $10 million in venture funding; Then there are a handful of team-focused newsletters on Substack.

These efforts are reminiscent of the early days of another local sports start-up: The Athletic, a subscription site that launched in 2016 and was bought by The New York Times last year for $550 million. The Athletic marketed itself as a replacement for struggling local newspapers by adding beat writers to every pro and major college team in the country, then stitching together that local coverage to create a national outlet.

But at least part of the upside for these other companies is that The Athletic, as it seeks to reduce costs, has shed its local beats (and the expensive travel that comes with it) to focus on teams with larger fan bases. ) has been reduced. In a round of layoffs earlier this year, The Athletic laid off its Orioles writer.

The Athletic still covers about 100 teams across the country, and those cuts appear to be paying off. Publisher David Perpich told employees on a recent all-staff call that the outlet is on pace to be profitable by 2025. For fans, there is a clear divide between teams that deserve to beat coverage and those that don’t, the Denver Nuggets among them. , Miami Heat, Chicago White Sox and most colleges. If the economics don’t work out for The Athletic and local newspapers are still struggling, they could be forgiven for wondering what the coverage will look like.

On banners, the number of viewers is not necessarily very high. Kostka said spring training stories were generating at least 200 pageviews. But as the team progressed into previous seasons, viewership increased; Good feature stories can generate about 10 new subscriptions — for example, a look at Adley Rutschman’s grandfather, and the drunk fan who threw a Shohei Ohtani home run ball back onto the field. The Banner has also extensively covered the ups and downs of the Orioles’ ownership and stadium lease sagas, producing numerous stories about both. There is a belief that the combination of die-hard fans and proprietary coverage of local sports remains a good business.

Sports editor Chris Corman said, “Fans care about their sports team. That’s what people talk about; it’s a big part of being a Baltimorean.”

In Oklahoma, Sellout Crowd launched in a second market this year after The Athletic withdrew. It snagged two of The Oklahoman’s most renowned newspaper sports columnists, Barry Trammell and Jenny Carlson, covering the Thunder and the state’s two biggest colleges. (The Athletic previously beat writers for the University of Oklahoma and the Thunder.)

Its purpose is to connect those well-known journalists with local businesses. “The idea is to model what happens if you treat sports content creators in traditional media the same way you treat influencers,” said Mike Kohler, the site’s founder. “Help them build their brand, build their platform, broker deals between them and sponsors, and help monetize and distribute their content.”

He said he is looking to expand into the Big 12 and SEC markets.

Of The Athletic he said: “I think the problem with The Athletic was that they had local beat writers, but no local sales people. What they didn’t realize was that if you go to the roofers and you go to the car dealers and the places in town that are spending dollars on advertising to cover sports teams, they Also willing to spend dollars on materials.

(The Athletic, under Times management, now sells advertising. An Athletic spokesman said that although a team no longer has dedicated beat writers, they are still often covered extensively by other reporters.)

Brandon Spano, a former radio host and media executive in Denver, launched a sports website in 2015, then relaunched it as DNVR in 2019. Over the past two years, they have raised more than $10 million in investment and launched sister sites in Phoenix, Chicago, and Philadelphia, which they call the All Cities Network. This model is built around daily video podcasts for every team in the market, with a more fan-centric vibe than a buttoned-up reporter. They have hired established voices, including two Philadelphia Eagles writers from The Athletic, as well as popular fans on social media.

The top source of revenue citywide is advertising sales, Spano said, while merchandise sales will total about $1 million this year. Subscription, or subscription, is the third. The operations in Denver and Phoenix are profitable, he said.

Then there’s Substack. University of Washington beat writer Christian Capel was laid off by The Athletic earlier this year. Six days later they launched their own newsletter, offering essentially the same coverage of the Huskies. He charges $8 per month and $65 per year for a subscription and said in an interview that he was already earning “considerably” more as an Athletic staff writer; It certainly helps that Washington is undefeated, headed to the College Football Playoff and announced this year that it is heading to the Big Ten next season. (Another former Athletic college football writer has also covered Auburn on Substack.)

Capel said he considered the model exemplary, but only under specific circumstances. There isn’t much competition on the Washington beat, readers were conditioned to pay from his years at The Athletic and he’s been covering the school for more than a decade.

Across the board, these entrepreneurs offered similar advice ranging from diverse revenue streams to the importance of marketing dollars to leveraging already established writers who already have relationships with fans (the latter were key pillars of The Athletic and Are made). But they also provide some hope that new coverage models could emerge for fans of teams outside the Yankees, Lakers or any NFL team.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see more people take notice,” Capel said.

