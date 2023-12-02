US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday, “The level of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming out of Gaza are devastating.”

Israel struck targets in the crowded southern part of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered the evacuation of more neighborhoods designated for attack, increasing the death toll, a day after the United States and others called for a ceasefire. The latter urged to do more to protect Gaza civilians. tumbled down.

The prospects for a further ceasefire in Gaza appeared bleak, as Israel withdrew its negotiators and the deputy leader of Hamas said that any further exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinians held by Israel would only be part of ending the war. Will be in the form of.

“We will continue the war until we achieve all of its goals, and it is impossible to achieve those goals without action on the ground,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address Saturday night.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in fighting that resumed Friday morning after a week-long ceasefire with the territory’s ruling militant group Hamas, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Several multi-storey residential buildings were hit in Gaza on Saturday, sending a huge cloud of brown smoke over the surrounding areas.

Separately, the ministry announced that the total number of deaths in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 has reached more than 15,200, a sharp jump from the previous count of more than 13,300 on November 20. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but it said 70% of the dead were women and children. It says more than 40,000 people have been injured since the war began.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. “Frankly, the level of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming out of Gaza are devastating,” US Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

The US, Israel’s closest ally, has appealed to protect civilians after it destroyed large areas of northern Gaza in the first weeks of the war. About two million Palestinians, almost the entire population of Gaza, now live in the southern half of the territory.

Israel’s military said on Saturday it had hit more than 400 Hamas targets in Gaza over the past day, including more than 50 targets in the city of Khan Yunis and surrounding areas in southern Gaza.

At least nine people, including three children, were killed in the attack on a house in Deir al-Balah in the south, according to the hospital where the bodies were taken.

In northern Gaza, an airstrike destroyed a building hosting displaced families in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, on the outskirts of Gaza City. Dozens of people were killed or injured, residents Hamza Obeid and Amal Radwan said.

“There was a huge explosion, then the building turned into a pile of debris,” Obed said. AP video shows smoke billowing and men, some wearing sandals, picking their way through debris. The Israeli military confirmed it was active in Jabaliya and said it had discovered and destroyed Hamas tunnels in the surrounding area.

And a powerful attack hit a cluster of high-rise buildings in Hamad City, a Qatar-funded housing development on the outskirts of Khan Younis. Huge clouds of smoke surrounded the complex. There was no immediate information on casualties.

“Where is it safe? “I swear to God, no one knows where we are going?” asked Zohair al Rai, who said his family received a recorded message telling them to evacuate their building in the city of Hamad.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and emergency relief coordinator, tweeted that Gazans “have no safe place to go.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza said they fired rockets at southern Israel. Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said Hamas had launched more than 250 attacks since the ceasefire ended. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

As fighting resumed, the Israeli military published an online map dividing the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered parcels and asking residents to familiarize themselves with the numbers of their location ahead of evacuation warnings.

On Saturday, the army listed more than two dozen parcel numbers in areas around Gaza City, north and east of Khan Younis. Separately, it dropped leaflets with orders to evacuate in cities east of Khan Yunus.

A resident of Khan Younis said that a neighbor received a call from the Israeli military warning that houses in the area would be targeted and that everyone should leave. “We told them, ‘We have nothing here, why do you want to attack it?’” said resident Hikmat al-Qidra. Al-Qidra said that the house was destroyed.

The maps and pamphlets created panic and confusion, especially in the populous South. Unable to reach northern Gaza or neighboring Egypt, their only solution is to roam within the 220 square kilometer area.

“There is no place to go,” said Imad Hajar, who fled the north to Khan Yunis a month ago. “They drove us out of the North, and now they’re pushing us to leave the South.”

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Netanyahu, said Israel was making “maximum efforts” to protect civilians and that the military was using leaflets, phone calls and radio and TV broadcasts to urge Gazans to withdraw from specific areas. Have done.

Regev said Israel is considering a future security buffer zone that would not allow Gazans to directly access the border fence on foot.

Israel says it targets Hamas activists and blames the militants for causing civilian casualties, accusing them of operating in residential neighborhoods. Without providing any evidence it claims that it has killed thousands of terrorists. Israel says 77 of its soldiers have been killed in a ground attack in northern Gaza.

