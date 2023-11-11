As institutions finally move away from Bitcoin and Ethereum, which cryptocurrency will explode next?

TL;DR

Lark Davis predicts that institutional investors will expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into cryptocurrencies like Chainlink and Solana.

He sees the current phase as a significant opportunity for substantial wealth creation in the crypto market.

Chainlink and Solana have recently shown significant institutional interest and price increases.

Popular crypto influencer and entrepreneur Lark Davis (The Cryptolark on X) is the latest to talk about this, as he believes Bitcoin and Ethereum are not the only assets institutional investors are flocking to.

According According to Davis, financial giants like BlackRock are set to delve deeper into the world of cryptocurrency, embracing not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but other major cryptocurrency ecosystems and Chainlink through the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). And expanding their reach to include assets like Solana. ,

Last Time to Generate Life-Changing Wealth

Davis suggests that the potential bullishness fueled by ETFs could be the pinnacle of institutional involvement – ​​meaning a substantial injection of capital into the crypto industry. Furthermore, the investor warned his followers that this could be the last cycle of creating “insane life-changing generational wealth.”

“BlackRock will get ETFs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and yes, eventually Chainlink, Solana, etc. This cycle occurs when institutional money appears on a large scale.”

Institutions keen on exploring Chainlink, Solana

Chainlink has seen a lot of institutional appetite recently, which has pushed Grayscale Chainlink Trust (GLNK) to a 200% premium. As CryptoPotato reported, the price of LINK has doubled over the past three weeks amid a recovery in the broader cryptocurrency market. Part of that institutional interest stems from Chainlink’s future role in the real-world asset (RWA) narrative.

Solana has also seen tremendous growth in the last few weeks. The coin has largely recovered its losses and has registered a rise of 300% this year. Similarly, Solana’s TVL recently reached over $465 million – a number not seen since November 2022, the month the world witnessed the collapse of FTX.

Institutions have also turned to Solana, which is becoming a darling of investors. According to a report from research firm CoinShares, the layer-1 network saw an inflow of $10.8 million last week.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum broke ATHs this year, with BTC approaching the $38k mark this week and ETH surpassing $2k as BlackRock hints at a possible ETF filing.

