As holiday shopping begins, Black business owners hope shoppers won't forget them

April Showers (her real name), described as a “serial entrepreneur” for most of her life, sees 2020 as a paradox.

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the social justice movements that followed across the country were “painful and exhausting”. “Very upsetting and a moment we will not forget,” he said.

However, for one Black businesswoman, the impact of the protests following Floyd’s death raised awareness of widespread social inequities and inspired the #Buyblack movement, which encouraged support of Black-owned businesses.

In June 2020, Canadian fashion designer and activist Aurora James argued on social media that Black people “represent 15% of the American population and we need to represent 15% of the “shelf space” of retailers. Companies followed his suggestion, bringing Black-owned brands into their stores and inviting collaborations at unprecedented rates.

Soon, Showers’ online business, Afro Unicorn — a brand she started in 2019 to celebrate the beauty of Black people — hit record sales. Their products include unicorns in various shades of brown on clothing, bedding, backpacks and more.

Among his customers were a large number of white buyers who supported this cause.

“My e-commerce business completely shut down during that time,” said Showers, who lives in Los Angeles. “It went crazy. Remember, this wasn’t just the uprising after George Floyd’s death. It was also Covid, and there were all kinds of situations where people got discounts on paying their electricity or rent. So they had extra money, and they were spending it. And they were buying black.

But as so-called Black Friday approaches, with sales and promotions for the holidays almost everywhere, Black entrepreneurs who spoke to NBC News said they hardly feel the support of 2020. In fact, they say, they feel abandoned.

“It’s tough,” Showers said. Due to the #buyblack surge, her business moved from online to store shelves. In August 2020, Walmart offered her space in 3,800 of its stores nationwide, as part of its effort to support Black businesses. Target, JCPenney, Kohl’s, HomeGoods, and NovaKids followed, giving her the unique distinction of being a black woman with a licensed character brand in major retail stores.

“It was amazing, but it wouldn’t have happened without that Buy Black movement,” she said.

But as demand to support Black businesses declined during the pandemic, so did the number of customers, creating a struggle for many Black owners. In 2020, as an example of the ups and downs, Groupon searches for “Black-owned” increased by nearly 400% according to one survey – a testament to the strength of the Buy Black challenge. But just a few months later, as the catch phrase faded, searches and revenue also declined, the study said.

Showers’ products compete against major brands such as Disney, Marvel, and Nickelodeon. Those retailers “grade me at the same level,” Showers said, so I can’t see the glass being half-empty either. I can’t say, ‘Oh, so after George Floyd, things have slowed down.’ I am here now. I have to figure out how to get all 12% of the black people who shop at Walmart to buy Afro Unicorns.

It would be easier if there were a more national call to support black businesses. “It needs to come back,” Showers said. “The problems that forced them and everyone else to buy black in 2020 still exist today. Can we rely only on black support to survive? Put it this way: If we don’t continue to support Black businesses, especially in retail, you won’t see them anymore. It’s real.”

Nicole Mitchell dreamed of creating a versatile sportswear line way before 2020. Seeing the support of Black businesses inspired him to pursue acting.

She launched Goddess Athleisure this year, which includes gear that can be worn during workouts and socializing. Detroit-based Michelle spent two years working with a California design team to create leggings and fashionable tops that fit her vision.

Mitchell said, “So it’s been a labor of love for me, hand-picking every element of the products, not just slapping a name on it.” “I worked really hard and honed in on every detail to deliver a high quality product to our community.”

Seeing the response to Black’s call to buy three years ago “was inspiring,” he said.

“To have other people who weren’t black actually promote and buy black and then actually promote it to other people and encourage people outside of our community to support and buy black is great.” Put. I’m really happy to see that,” Michelle said.

And she would like to see a similar movement now. Michelle runs her business while working three nights a week as a veterinarian at a 24-hour emergency hospital. And because they funded their startup without bank loans, he said, it’s paramount that the support of their community keeps them afloat.

“Like everyone else, I’m going to be hitting up some Black Friday sales,” Mitchell said. “But that’s unfortunate, because as a relatively new small business, we can’t afford the discounts.”

Mitchell said she has seen “a lack of support in the years since the tragedies of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery.” “The support that was about solidarity is not here anymore.”

He said it could be challenging to rely on Black support alone, because “we will spend big money on designer labels; We are consumers who spend money. But when it comes to ourselves, we often have to prove that we are worthy or that we are of quality.”

But Dion Mahaffey, founder of Culture Greetings, an on-demand custom greeting card company, said the spending spree in 2020 was more of a moment than a movement. She started her company in 2018 because “there was a shortage of cards with Black imagery.” I wanted to do something new in the industry.”

With Cultural Greetings, a customer can create text or images and email the designed cards to recipients – or they can send the cards via mail from home. Physical cards can be made and picked up at any one of the more than 9,000 Walgreens in the US in less than 30 minutes.

The sales of his business increased in 2020. But it could not last.

“What the companies did was perform very well,” said Mahaffey, who has been a software engineer in Atlanta for 30 years. “A lot of the support we had has been diminished.”

Buyers and retailers hold on to old habits, he said.

“Many business owners who saw their income triple in 2020 ended up falling well below what it was before they got this support,” Mahaffey said. “So it was a moment. A nice moment, but a moment.”

Mahaffey said the Supreme Court’s striking down of affirmative action signals a broader change in attitudes, beyond elite college admissions. The same shift in diversity efforts is happening for Black-owned businesses.

“Everyone was very interested in diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said. “But now we’re seeing that companies are comfortable not focusing on DEI because, from a political perspective, it’s not popular. This is all disturbing. The message changed as it relates to what it means to be inclusive. “And it has affected black businesses as much as anyone else.”

