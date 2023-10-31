As Hamas propaganda spreads, a warning: ‘We made a huge mistake by not banning TikTok’

hamas tiktok

The footage shows buildings burning, while the explosions make the night sky glow dark red. If the TikTok caption is to be believed, this is the terrifying impact of the Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

However, the reality is quite different. The clip was not filmed recently, nor does it feature Gaza. Instead, the footage has been discovered during celebrations in Algiers, where enthusiastic football fans set off fireworks across the city.

The original video has been deleted, but was previously shared widely on TikTok and other social media sites as evidence of the horrors of war.

This clip is far from an isolated example, rather it is part of a wave of disinformation and pro-Hamas propaganda spreading on social media.

The trend is raising concerns that content on apps like TikTok could promote anti-Semitism and radicalize young users, especially as conflict continues in the Middle East.

Some experts believe this could mean that countries will regret the decision of not shutting down TikTok forever.

“A lot of smart people ignored the issue of misinformation on TikTok,” says former Facebook executive Sam Lessin: “And now, a few years later, we’re paying for this huge misstep.”

Since Hamas launched its attack on Israel earlier this month, social media has become a hub of images, videos and comments about the conflict.

On TikTok, the video platform that is extremely popular among young audiences, the hashtag Palestine has been viewed more than 43 billion times, while its Israel counterpart has been viewed more than 37.5 billion times.

For supporters of the app, TikTok provides a way to share grassroots reporting and present viewpoints ignored by mainstream media.

Yet it also opens the platform to a wave of violent and graphic content, as well as worrying levels of disinformation and propaganda.

The alleged misinformation ranges from doctored videos to recycled footage from other conflicts – and even clips taken from video games.

Meanwhile, a search for pro-Hamas phrases in Arabic revealed several posts that glorify the terrorist group, including one post describing Israelis as “rats” fleeing the Supernova music festival, where 260 people were killed. Was murdered.

The issue is not limited to one side, anti-Muslim content can also be found on social media. However, experts say the most harmful posts are outright anti-Semitic.

“At the moment it is much easier to find hatred towards Jews than any other kind,” says Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

“I think this is as serious a threat to the security of Jewish immigrants as I can remember and probably since the 1940s.”

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews says: “TikTok needs to step up and remove hate from its platform faster.”

The algorithms that promote disinformation are the algorithms that underpin TikTok and other social media platforms, amplifying the most extreme content and driving users further into echo chambers.

Dr. Helena Ivanov, associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, says TikTok’s short-form video format has proven “significantly more engaging than what many of its competitors offer.”

She adds: “The same attractive qualities that generate interest in various TikTok trends also apply to disinformation and propaganda related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.”

Yet inciting hatred is not limited to the online sphere, as real-world incidents such as the storming of the Dagestan airport in Russia by an anti-Semitic mob several days ago show.

The rapid spread of disinformation has prompted the EU to require both TikTok and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to provide information on what they have done to combat illegal content.

A spokesman for the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said Brussels had sent a formal request for information on October 19, adding that TikTok was cooperating.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, claims that years of unchecked online hatred have led to the recent surge

CCDH’s Imran Ahmed called the events of the past few weeks a “moment of mobilization” based on the hateful content that has spread online for years.

“It’s this drop of disinformation, designed to incite hatred over a long period of time, that has created fertile ground for this new surge,” he says.

“They don’t need to say: ‘Jews are untrustworthy, murderers, thirsty for the blood of innocents, anti-Western’, because they have spent years doing so, without any interference from these platforms, to make the case. Spent for hatred.”

TikTok said it immediately deployed resources to combat misinformation related to the conflict, including hiring more moderators who speak Hebrew and Arabic.

A spokesperson said the app had removed more than 775,000 videos and shut down more than 14,000 livestreams for violating its community guidelines, including misinformation and hate speech.

Still, the sheer scale of the problem will reignite questions about how social media companies like TikTok crack down on harmful content, just days after new legislation forcing tech companies to remove illegal content or face huge fines. The regulations were signed into law.

More fundamentally, it would also reignite concerns over TikTok and could lead to further calls to ban the company.

The threat of a ban on TikTok, founded by Beijing-based internet giant ByteDance, came in 2020 as the app’s popularity exploded during lockdowns.

Then-US President Donald Trump issued an executive order ordering TikTok to sell or shut down its US operations, seeking to unilaterally ban the app. However, the order failed to survive a court challenge brought by ByteDance.

US politics were subsequently affected by the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection, although the issue related to TikTok has re-emerged in the last year.

After several states banned TikTok on the devices of government employees over data security concerns, the US government followed suit in December.

TikTok has tried to downplay security fears about the app, and has struck a deal with Oracle to store personal data on servers managed by the US tech giant. But this has failed to quell the criticism.

TikTok owner Shaw Zi Chew was questioned before the US Congress over the platform’s consumer privacy and data security practices – AP Photo/Jose Luis Magaña, File

Earlier this year, the app’s chief executive Shaw Zi Chew faced five hours of questioning from members of the US Congress, who called TikTok a “weapon of the CCP”. [Chinese Communist Party] Spying on you, manipulating what you see, and exploiting future generations”.

Several other countries, including the UK, have banned the app from government phones, but speculation about a complete ban has subsided in recent months.

Some attribute this to aggressive lobbying by Jeff Yass, an influential billionaire financier whose investment company, Susquehanna International Group, owns a 15 percent stake in ByteDance.

However, as the superpowers take sides in the Middle East, TikTok’s ties with China – and in turn Beijing’s ties with Iran and Russia – have taken on a troubling new dimension and thrust the social media app back into the spotlight. Have given.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire this week, Beijing has refrained from explicitly condemning Hamas attacks. And after President Xi met Vladimir Putin this month, fears are growing of a stronger agreement between the West-facing countries.

Former Facebook executive Lessin says the decision not to follow through on Donald Trump’s goal of banning TikTok was a “big mistake.”

But regardless of past political decisions, the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on social media will definitely keep TikTok in the headlines.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com