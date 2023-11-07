As grocery code of conduct nears completion, Loblaw raises affordability alarm

As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry’s biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the fire of food inflation.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in a letter sent Nov. 1 to members of both the steering committee and industry subcommittee that developed the code that it was concerned the code would “increase food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion.” Can do, and has been achieved by. Canadian Press.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne wrote in the letter that the grocer cannot support the code in its current form, requesting a special meeting of an industry sub-committee to address Loblaw’s concerns.

In a statement, Loblaw spokeswoman Kathryn Thomas said the draft code contains “several challenges” that the grocer believes could jeopardize product availability and increase food prices. Loblaw’s statement also mentioned a potential “$1 billion cost”, which Thomas said referred to additional costs for Loblaw’s customers.

Loblaw isn’t the only grocer to express concerns about the code. Walmart Canada spokeswoman Sarah Kennedy said in an email in late October that the company supports initiatives that benefit customers but is “conscious of adding unnecessary burdens that could increase the cost of food for Canadians, “Especially in times of inflation.”

Grocers are under pressure from the federal government to stabilize food prices after high inflation and a series of interest rate hikes hit household budgets.

Michael Graydon, CEO of the Canadian Food, Health and Consumer Products Association and co-chair of the steering committee that developed the code, urged both companies to give the code a chance. He said the code would be less effective without them.

“Sign on, become an active participant, stay engaged,” Graydon said, adding that the code will be reviewed after launch.

“But sitting on the sidelines and throwing stones at the process… it is not in the best interest of the industry.”

The code is near completion and is planned to be maintained by the nonprofit organization by the end of the first quarter of 2024, Graydon said.

Loblaw’s letter cited specific sections of the draft code, saying it would make it harder for retailers to hold suppliers accountable, create a lack of certainty in supplier-retailer relationships and limit prices, availability and discounts. There will be a risk to the programs.

Graydon said the committee did not want to discuss the points of Loblaw’s letter in the media, and would prefer to discuss it directly with him at an upcoming meeting.

However, he and Gary Sands, senior vice-president and committee member of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, pushed back at the $1 billion figure cited by Loblaw.

Graydon said, “There is no evidence that the code will either increase food prices or have a negative impact on the ability of retailers to meet consumer needs.”

Sands said he would also sound the alarm if he thought the code would be inflationary — but “we don’t believe that’s true.”

The committee that developed the code was created in response to calls from the industry to address the fees charged by large grocery retailers to suppliers, an issue that came to public attention in 2020. That year, Walmart Canada announced fee increases, and a national purchasing group representing Metro Inc. told suppliers it would expect the same. Shortly afterward, Loblaw also raised its fees.

Michael von Massow, a professor of food economics at the University of Guelph, said it’s not surprising to see two of the biggest names in the market — one the largest Canadian grocer, the other a major U.S. player — expressing concern over the code of conduct.

“Frankly, they probably have the most to lose,” he said.

Metro and Empire Co. Ltd., which owns Sobeys, reaffirmed their commitment to adopting the code in statements Monday. Costco Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

If in the end, Loblaws and/or Walmart decide not to sign on to the Canada Code, Graydon said another route may be necessary to address the sector’s issues.

“I think we’re going to need to have some very interesting conversations with a number of governments regarding regulation,” he said.

Quebec Agriculture and Food Minister André Lamontagne, who co-chaired a working group announced in 2020 to look at the fees retailers charge suppliers, said it took years of hard work to get the code to where it is today. Work is underway.

A report from that group in July 2021 said a regulated or legislative approach to dealing with these fees would require provincial action, but could lead to a patchwork approach.

Lamontagne wouldn’t say whether Quebec would step in if not all grocers agree to the code.

“I’m always optimistic,” he said in an interview conducted in French.

The federal food minister also would not comment on whether regulation might be necessary.

“In July, federal, provincial and territorial ministers were briefed on the significant progress made during the industry consultation held in May 2023, and all key players in the industry, including large retailers, to participate and support the operation Was asked to remain united. About the Code,” Agriculture-Food Minister Lawrence McAuley said in an email.

But von Massow said there has been, and possibly still is, the political appetite to step in with regulation if the code is broken.

“I think the current environment increases the desire to do this and provides the perception that governments are doing something about affordability,” he said.

Graydon believes that with pressure on retailers to stabilize food prices and accusations of ‘greed inflation’ from consumers and politicians alike, saying no to the code may also be a bad move for grocers. Could.

“I think it would be a public relations disaster for them,” he said.

– With files from Brett Bundle

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:MRU, TSX:EMP.A)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com