The diplomatic push came after Trump surprised many in Europe by inviting Russia to attack any NATO member that does not spend enough on its defense.

The governments of Poland, France and Germany have vowed to make Europe a security and defense power with a greater capacity to support Ukraine. The move comes as urgency grows as fears grow that former Donald Trump could return to the White House and allow Russia to expand its aggression.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, said he wanted to “revitalize” his country’s relations with its key European partners.

Tusk argued for the EU to become “a military power” in its own right, saying, “There is no reason why we should be obviously militarily weaker than Russia, and so increasing production and our cooperation “Accelerating are absolutely undisputed priorities.”

“’You didn’t pay? You’re a criminal?’” Trump told an unidentified NATO member during his presidency. “’No, I will not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do just that. Whatever they want. You’ve got to pay. You’ve got to pay your bills.”

Trump’s words at a campaign rally were particularly worrisome for NATO frontline countries like Poland, which experienced both German and Soviet occupation during World War II and subsequently spent decades under Soviet control.

Asked about Trump’s comments, Tusk said they should “act like a shower of cold water on all those who are underestimating this growing real threat that Europe faces.”

Tusk also urged European countries to invest more in military projects so that “as soon as possible in the next dozen or so months, much greater air defense capabilities, much greater production capabilities in terms of ammunition can be achieved.” ”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also criticized Trump’s comments.

“NATO’s security promise is unconditional, ‘all for one and one for all,’” Scholz said, without naming the former president.

“No one can play or ‘deal’ with the security of Europe,” the Chancellor said.

Macron, speaking with Tusk in Paris, said Europe’s will “to supply further and meet Ukrainian needs is vital” after the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states sealed a deal for supplies. ukraine With 50 billion euros in aid for its war-ravaged economy.

“This will enable us to create from Europe a security and defense power that is both complementary to NATO and a pillar of the Atlantic alliance,” Macron said.

Trump’s comments have raised concerns that if he is re-elected he might encourage Russia to attack countries other than Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement on Sunday saying Trump’s comments put US troops and their allies at greater risk.

