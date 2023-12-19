The potential dangers of generative AI are of concern to the public, politicians, and AI researchers.

Advertisement

OpenAI has expanded its internal security process to tackle the threat of harmful artificial intelligence (AI) as governments look to rein in the technology.

The start-up, which boasts its hugely successful chatbot ChatGPT and is backed by Microsoft, said it will set up a dedicated team to oversee technical work and an operational structure that will also allow the board to overturn security decisions. gives.

The company said, “We are creating a cross-functional security advisory group to review all reports and send them concurrently to leadership and the board of directors. While leadership is the decision-maker, the board of directors retains the authority to overturn decisions.” Is.” on its website on Monday.

The company updated its “preparedness framework,” saying it would also invest in diligent capacity assessment and forecasting to better detect emerging risks. It also said it would continuously update the “scorecard” for its models.

“We will evaluate all of our marginal models, including each 2x effective compute increase during the training run. “We will push the models to their limits,” OpenAI said.

The potential dangers of the technology are of concern to the public, politicians, and AI researchers because generative AI can spread misinformation.

OpenAI, the most valuable start-up in the United States, was thrown into turmoil in November when its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was removed from the board and most of the company’s employees refused to be reinstated. Threatened to leave until it happened.

Days before Altman was removed from the board, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful AI discovery that could endanger humanity, Reuters reported in November, citing two people familiar with the matter. The report was given citing.

Governments around the world are starting to regulate the technology and the European Union has become the first country to agree on an AI rulebook.

Source