As economy stumbles, more Chinese migrants make dangerous journey to US border to seek asylum

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A young Chinese man looked lost and exhausted when Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a transit station. Deng Guangsen, 28, had spent the past two months traveling to San Diego by plane, bus and foot from the southern Chinese province of Guangdong through seven countries, including crossing Panama’s dangerous Darien Gap jungle.

“I don’t feel anything,” Deng said in a San Diego parking lot, using the broken English he learned from the “Harry Potter” film series. “I have no brother, no sister. I have no one.”

Deng is part of a larger influx of Chinese migration to the United States via a relatively new and dangerous route that has become increasingly popular with the help of social media. According to Panamanian immigration authorities, Chinese people were the fourth largest nationality after Venezuelans, Ecuadorians and Haitians crossing the Darien Gap during the first nine months of this year.

Chinese asylum seekers, as well as observers, who spoke to The Associated Press say they are seeking to escape an increasingly repressive political environment and bleak economic prospects.

They also reflect the widespread presence of migrants – Asian, South American and African – at the US-Mexico border, making September the second-highest month of illegal crossings and the US government’s 2023 budget year the second-highest month on record Gave.

The pandemic and China’s COVID-19 policies, including strict border controls, temporarily halted migration which increased dramatically in 2018 when President Xi Jinping amended the constitution to eliminate presidential term limits . Now emigration has resumed, China’s economy is struggling to recover and youth unemployment is at its peak. The United Nations has estimated that China will lose 310,000 people to migration this year, compared with 120,000 in 2012.

This has come to be known as “runxue” or the study of escape. The word began as a way to avoid censorship, using a Chinese character that is pronounced like the English word “run” but means “to moisten.” Now it’s an internet meme.

“This wave of migration reflects frustration with China,” said Cai Xia, editor-in-chief of the online commentary site Yibao and a former professor at the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Party School in Beijing.

“They have lost hope for the future of the country,” said Kai, who now lives in the United States. “You see among them the educated and the uneducated, white-collar workers as well as small business owners and well-off people.” -Away from families.”

Those who cannot get visas are finding other ways to flee the world’s most populous country. Many people are coming to the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. The Border Patrol arrested 22,187 Chinese people for illegally crossing the border from Mexico from January to September, nearly 13 times the number over the same period in 2022. Arrests reached 4,010 in September, a 70% increase from August. The vast majority were single adults.

The popular route to the US is via Ecuador, where there are no visa requirements for Chinese citizens. Migrants from China join with Latin Americans to travel north through the once impenetrable Darien and several Central American countries before reaching the US border. This journey is so famous, it has its own name in Chinese: Walk the Line, or “Zouxian.”

The monthly number of Chinese migrants crossing Darien has been gradually increasing, from 913 in January to 2,588 in September. For the first nine months of this year, Panamanian immigration authorities registered 15,567 Chinese citizens crossing Darien. By comparison, 2,005 Chinese people trekked through the rainforest in 2022, and only 376 overall from 2010 to 2021.

The short video platform and messaging app offers not only on-the-ground video clips, but also step-by-step guides from China to the US, including what to pack, where to find guides, how to navigate the wilderness, Includes tips on where to stay and which hotels to stay at. Where to stay, how much to bribe the police in different countries and what to do if you encounter US immigration officials.

Translation apps allow migrants to navigate Central America on their own, even if they don’t speak Spanish or English. The trip can cost thousands to tens of thousands of dollars, paid for with family savings or even online loans.

This is a far cry from the days when Chinese citizens paid smugglers known as snakeheads and traveled in groups.

With more financial resources, 46-year-old Shi Yan and her 24-year-old daughter Song Siming did not trek the Ecuador-Mexico route, but flew to Mexico via Europe. With the help of a local guide, the two women crossed the border into the United States in Mexicali in April.

“The unemployment rate is very high. People can’t find work,” said Chinese writer Xi Yan. “For small business owners, they can’t sustain their business.”

Shi Yan said she decided to leave China in March, when she went to the southern city of Foshan to see her mother, but was forced to leave the next day when state security agents and police officers harassed her brother and told her That his sister was not allowed in the city. Six years after he was detained for gathering at a seaside spot to remember Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who died in a Chinese prison, he realized he was still on the state’s blacklist. In 2015, he was jailed for 25 days for making an online post commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

His daughter, Song, agreed to accompany him. The mother said that after graduating from college, the daughter struggled to find work in China and became depressed.

Despite the challenges of surviving in America, Shi Yan said it is worth it.

“We have freedom,” he said. “I used to get nervous whenever a police car came. Now, I don’t have to worry about it.”

Migrants hoping to enter the US in San Diego wait for agents to pick them up in the area between the two border walls or in the remote mountains east of the city covered with bushes and large rocks.

Many migrants are released with court dates in cities closest to their final destination in a bottlenecked system in which cases take years to decide. According to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, Chinese immigrants had an asylum grant rate of 33% in the 2022 budget year, compared with 46% for all nationalities.

Catholic Charities of San Diego uses hotels to provide shelter for migrants, including 1,223 who arrived from China in September. The average length of stay in a shelter across all nationalities is one and a half days. For Chinese visitors, it is less than a day.

“They are released in the morning. By afternoon they are looking forward to being reunited with their families. They’re going to New York, they’re going to Chicago, they’re going to all kinds of places,” said Vino Pajanor, the group’s chief executive. “They don’t want to be in a shelter.”

In September, 98% of arrests of Chinese people at the US border occurred in the San Diego area. At transit stops, migrants charge phones, eat breakfast, browse stacks of free clothing and seek travel advice.

Signs posted at portable bathrooms and information booths, and announcements about the free airport shuttle over a volunteer loudspeaker, are translated into several languages, including Mandarin. Taxi drivers offer rides to Los Angeles.

Several migrants who spoke to the AP did not give their full names for fear of drawing attention to their cases. Some said they came for economic reasons and paid 300,000 to 400,000 yuan ($41,000 to $56,000) for the trip.

In recent weeks, Chinese migrants have filled makeshift camps in the California desert as they wait to go to US authorities to claim asylum.

Near the small town of Jacumba, hundreds of people were hiding in the shadow of a section of the border wall and under crude tarpaulins. Others tried to sleep on big stones or under some trees. Small campfires keep them warm throughout the night. Without food or running water, migrants rely on volunteers who deliver bottled water, hot oatmeal and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Chen Yixiao said she faced a difficult journey to come to America. He said life back home has become difficult, with some migrants facing problems with the government and others facing failure in business.

“I am very happy to be in America now. This is my dream country,” said Chen, who planned to join his relatives in New York and find work there.

At a San Diego transit station, Deng was headed to Monterey Park, a Los Angeles suburb known as “Little Taipei” in the 1980s. But when he did not provide a U.S. address to the Border Patrol team, an agent scheduled an initial immigration court appearance for him in New York in February.

Deng said he took a job in Guangdong that required him to ride a motorcycle, which he considered unsafe. As he stopped at the transit station, sitting on a curb with his small bag, several Africans came up to him to ask questions. He told them that he had come to America with $880 in his pocket.

Tang reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Christopher Sherman in Mexico City and Eugene Garcia in San Diego contributed.

