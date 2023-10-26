As developers learn all about Generative AI, non-developers will follow suit



Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other AI-based programming tools are making their mark – does this mean they are the ultimate low-code and no-code tools? Yes, but it may take some time for us to realize their full potential as productivity super-boosters for developers and eventually non-developers.

Developers are already deeply engaged in generative AI. One-third of respondents to O’Reilly’s recent survey reported using environments like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT — with one caveat. The survey’s author, Mike Lockides, suggests, “We suspect that this estimate is underestimating the actual use of CoPilot.” “We’re sure that even if they’re not using Copilot or ChatGPT at work, many programmers are experimenting with these tools or using them on personal projects.”

However, full, formal adoption may take time. The survey shows that the biggest struggle for developers working with new tools is training (34%), and another 12% said the biggest struggle is ease of use. “Overall, this is almost half of all respondents (46%). This was surprising, as many of these tools are considered low- or no-code. There is a learning curve, and it appears to be steeper than our is estimated. It is also worth noting that 13% of respondents said that the tools do not effectively solve the problems developers face.”

The report states that productivity tools – and especially successors to tools like Copilot – are “reshaping software development in radical ways.” “Software developers are getting value from these tools, but don’t let the buzz fool you: This value doesn’t come for free. No one is going to sit down with ChatGPT, type: ‘Generate an enterprise application to sell shoes. ,’ and come up with something meaningful. Everyone has their own learning curve, and it’s easy to guess how steep that curve can be.”

Once developers have mastered generative AI-developed code, expect it to make its way to the civilian developer set. Generative AI has great potential to transform the way software is built, tested, and deployed, and to add a new dimension to the low- and no-code movement. “We are excited about the potential of generative AI for no-code automation,” says Catherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. “We expect to see a massive proliferation of use cases for generative and conversational AI in the coming years.”

The convergence of no-code and generative AI opens up avenues for developers and non-developers to employ visual drag-and-drop tools, Kostereva continues. “Generative AI complements and accelerates the no-code development process by automatically pre-generating templates, components, or even entire applications based on the user’s text input. In this way, it is the no-code app creator’s Will save time and effort converting basic requirements into prototypes.”

“Generative AI “offers massive opportunities to enhance apps with new capabilities and use cases,” she says. “For example, you can automatically generate human-like text responses, provide feedback to your app.” You can easily add a feature to analyze historical data or use the assistance of AI to generate decision recommendations.”

When it comes to changes driven by generative AI in the low-code and no-code space, we can expect accelerated growth. “Tools that leverage generative AI will accelerate the creation of applications using no-code methods,” Kostereva says. Users will spend more time describing the expected result rather than carefully laying out each step to get there.”

