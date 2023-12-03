As demand for EVs declines, Biden's green fantasy is troubling US auto dealers

From inflation to gas-stove bans, it’s clear that President Biden and his top officials are living in an alternate reality. Perhaps no issue proves this point more than his unrealistic mandate for electric-vehicles, a billion-dollar effort to force Americans into cars they absolutely don’t want and can’t afford.

In a recent speech, President Biden bragged that billions of taxpayer dollars were being spent to convert auto-manufacturing factories to produce electric vehicles and to “build a network of 500,000 electric-vehicle charging stations across America.” He claimed that these actions would help “working families” and create “good-paying union jobs.”

But facts are stubborn things, and now more than 3,000 auto dealers are finally speaking out. Although not widely covered, Ford, GM, Chrysler, Volkswagen and others have collectively laid off thousands of workers this year, largely due to declining demand for electric vehicles. Ford acknowledged this summer that its electric vehicle business would lose $4.5 billion this year. Globally, the number of jobs lost due to Biden’s mandated electric vehicle transition is 80,000. So much for “creating” jobs.

The promise to build charging stations has been equally disastrous. At Biden’s request, Congress set aside $7.5 billion in 2021 to build thousands of electric vehicle chargers across the country. A recent analysis found that, despite the influx of funding, not a single charger has yet been installed in the program. A $7.5 billion taxpayer “investment” that saw no returns for two years is a hard economic pill to swallow.

The low demand for electric vehicles in the market should not be surprising. Tech experts have been warning for years that actual adoption rates and fleet turnover – the rate at which old cars are replaced by new ones – are far lower than the inflated political projections of the green agenda. EPA’s 2018 midterm assessment of light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards for model years 2022–2025 found that assumptions about electric vehicle adoption in particular were highly exaggerated and “not consistent with reality.”

In 2016, electric vehicle sales were only 2.44 percent. The realistic estimates of our country’s top auto engineers were less than expected. As the official notice clearly states, “Customers are not purchasing electrified vehicles at a rate sufficient to comply.”

Biden has tried to manipulate this reality in many ways. Gas prices have certainly been skyrocketing since the moment his first day executive order launched his plan to finally ban all fossil fuels. Team Biden and Capitol Hill Democrats have shifted billions of taxpayer dollars toward charging infrastructure that has failed to succeed, while also seeking to buy out auto-makers.

For example, Ford received a $9.2 billion loan to build more batteries. For context, a Wall Street Journal analysis showed that this is “$3.3 billion more than the amount the company borrowed during the 2008–09 Detroit recession.” Ford is not alone; GM and LG have received $2.5 billion for similar commitments. Perhaps that is why so little attention has been paid to their layoffs and production cuts.

While manufacturers invest billions of taxpayer dollars aimed at improving the otherwise unrealistic transition, American auto-dealers and their customers are left holding the proverbial bag. Most Americans can’t afford EVs or simply don’t want them. “Range anxiety” is very real, as recharging the battery still takes hours, while filling the gas tank takes minutes. This is a major reason why most current EV owners still rely on gas-powered vehicles – 78 percent own a second gas-powered car to meet their transportation needs.

Given the inflationary effects of Bidennomics, even generous taxpayer subsidies may not make the idea of ​​buying a $56,000 electric car (on average) palatable for most consumers.

Despite these inconvenient facts, Team Biden is ahead in full force. According to the EPA’s latest regulatory order, 50 percent of new car sales must be fully electric by 2030. Not only is this unrealistic, but any serious attempt to achieve it will waste money while seriously harming both the economy and the planet.

Auto-dealers with a large number of electric vehicles are pleading the administration to at least stop this madness. It’s time Biden started listening.

Mandy Gunasekara, former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation. She is also a contributing writer project 2025,

Source: thehill.com