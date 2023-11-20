As companies prepare for EU deforestation regulation, the bears are becoming louder than the bulls

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

It is time to recognize that at least the first year will be one where producer organisations, companies and customs authorities will have to work together to learn how to make the system work, writes Matthew Spencer.

With less than sixty weeks left for EU deforestation rules to come into effect, this is the only topic of discussion among commodity-importing companies.

At the recent commodities conference in Amsterdam, the company’s “bears” were making their case on every panel.

A palm oil trader and longtime buyer of small farms said they would source palm oil primarily from plantations to supply the EU because the risk of non-compliance by most small farmers is too high.

A major coffee roaster predicted that many small companies would be unable to stay in business because of the new data verification wall being built around Europe’s ports.

One speaker expressed the frustration of many at the poor preparedness of customs authorities in Europe: “If I don’t fully comply with your requirements, we have a financial liability of up to 4% of our European turnover, and yet You say “It’s too technical for you when we want to discuss the details of compliance.”

enjoying the possibility of regulation

But in coffee breaks and in the corridors, there was another voice, the quiet opinion of business “bulls” who don’t want public debate but are enjoying the prospect of regulation.

One high-profile chocolate company talked about the promise of “end of indirect supply”, where most of the social and deforestation challenges for the cocoa sector lie.

A large coffee roaster spoke enthusiastically about the relief of finally having the tools to break the link between coffee and deforestation, and the full attention of producer governments to the issue.

I have heard similar stories from forest campaigners who report that EUDR is having an amazing impact on forest conservation work in the rubber sector.

It is possible to align these different perspectives on regulation. Bullish opinion generally focused on its benefits over the next five to ten years, and they largely agreed with the bears that the market was going to be greatly disrupted over the next two to three.

In the short term, it is very possible that millions of small farmers supplying cocoa and coffee indirectly to European suppliers will either be forced out or have their supplies plundered through compliant farmers to protect their income. Will go. Bizarre predictions are being made of miraculous surges in “productivity” on compliant farms.

Can Brussels counter some of the bears’ pessimism?

It is in no one’s interests to accept this, and so there is a strange contradiction between public statements by some coffee and cocoa producing governments that they will be ready, while privately most will accept that it will only be between half and two-thirds It is possible that their supply will become compliant by January 2025.

Similarly, despite heated debate about benchmarking countries to determine what percentage of their shipments need to be checked on arrival, there is little sign that European customs authorities are prepared.

No one thought that the famously well-organized Dutch would be willing to check the paperwork of more than a handful of the thousands of ships arriving in Rotterdam and Amsterdam every day.

Which makes it all the more puzzling why the European Commission is going ahead and assuming that the law will be fully implemented from day one.

It is time to accept that at least the first year will be one where producer organisations, companies and customs officials alike will have to learn how to work the system.

The deforestation cut-off date will not change, so the risk of additional forest loss is low, but having a “start year” where importing companies can work out how to bring smallholders into compliance without the threat of large fines will help. This would reduce the risks of reducing the incomes of small farmers and indirectly promoting more deforestation for non-EU markets.

This would also lower the temperature of diplomatic disputes with producer governments who feel they are not being heard.

Amid the race to comply, the objective of reducing net deforestation is in danger of being lost, but if the European Commission can counter some of the bears’ justified pessimism the bulls should be proven right.

Matthew Spencer is Global Director of Landscapes at IDH – Sustainable Trade Initiative, which was established by the Dutch government in 2009 to help improve the sustainability of international supply chains.

