As companies are eliminating diploma requirements for more jobs, fewer workers without degrees are being hired for them.

Commencement ceremony on the Harvard Business School campus in front of Baker Library in Boston, MA on May 29, 2014. (Photo by Rick Friedman/RickFriedman.com/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

w With great fanfare, companies are removing four-year degrees from their job advertisements, turning the concept of “skills-based hiring” into a real buzzword. In September, Walmart announced it planned to remove the diploma requirement from hundreds of corporate jobs. In June 2022, General Motors said it was removing the four-year degree requirement for many jobs. Earlier that year, Delta Air Lines made headlines for removing degrees as a prerequisite when hiring pilots.

But a new report aims to answer a question that has been looming since the “skills-based hiring” movement began: Companies are lowering degree requirements, but they’re actually hiring people without diplomas for those jobs. How many people are you hiring?

Answer: Not much yet, at least overall. That’s the conclusion of a new report from Harvard Business School’s Managing the Future of Work Project and the Burning Glass Institute, a nonprofit research organization that studies the workforce. It found that while results vary widely by company — some have made serious progress and hired real numbers of non-degree workers — overall, progress has been decidedly slow.

For jobs where researchers could see degrees have been removed from the posting Where there were enough hires to obtain a reliable sample, the researchers estimate that companies increased the share of workers hired without BAs by only 3.5 percentage points.

Looking at the entire job market – compared to just 3.6 percent of roles that met the criteria for their sample – the effect is very small. Overall, the researchers saw a net change of only 0.14 percentage points in incremental hiring of candidates without degrees, meaning the promise of “skills-based hiring” affected less than 1 in 700 hiring last year.

“This shows that it’s really hard to translate honesty into actual appointments,” says Matt Sigelman, president of the Burning Glass Institute and co-author of the report.

The report used data from labor market analysis firm Lightcast to analyze 316 million unique online job postings since 2012, focusing on just 11,300 roles — specific job categories at specific companies — that are available in its meets the criteria. It then matched data from these job postings to a database of over 65 million career histories, taken from online profile and resume databases, to summarize education levels, seeing that Identified who is hired in the roles and overall results.

The good news: The report found a nearly fourfold increase in jobs where degree requirements were removed since 2014. That means companies are taking steps in the right direction, says Joseph Fuller, one of the report’s co-authors and a professor at Harvard. The business school that co-leads the HBS project. But it is very difficult to implement those recruitments.

“The process eats policy for lunch,” says Fuller. “You can have all the policies you want about diversity mandates, from removing unnecessary job requirements like a degree. …but that doesn’t mean that an individual hiring manager who is considering three [similarly qualified] The candidates—one of whom has a college degree and two of whom do not—do not default to the more credible candidate.”

The report analyzes what has become a particularly hot topic among corporate HR leaders as they try to solve persistent labor shortages while also facing increased pressure to boost employee diversity. The idea behind “skills-based hiring” is not to eliminate degrees for jobs that require them, such as accountants, engineers or lawyers, but to apply it to roles such as sales supervisors, computer support specialists or insurance claims adjusters. Who may have achieved something. Acquire necessary skills through alternative routes such as on-the-job experience, online learning platforms or certifications. A survey of 2,000 companies by job marketplace ZipRecruiter in late 2022 found that 45% said they got rid of degree requirements for some roles in the past year.

It’s a reversal of sorts after decades of “degree inflation,” when companies added diploma requirements for jobs they didn’t need as more and more Americans graduated from college. Fuller doesn’t believe that companies remove degree requirements out of the genuine hope it might help with talent shortages or promote diversity — but he says some people don’t want to, including employee groups, boards of directors, They may have joined in due to pressure or after seeing competitors taking similar steps without fully recognizing the challenges. “I’m hesitant to say there’s ‘ethics washing’ happening – I really don’t think companies are being cynical about this,” says Fuller. But “it’s easier for companies to issue a press release or say something at an all-hands meeting or a town hall or an annual report.”

It is difficult to implement this. Based on the data, the researchers divided companies into three groups, and more than a third of the companies in the data set, or 37%, made real progress, hiring 18 percent more non-degree workers into jobs that require Earlier a degree was required. On average, during the period studied. Many of the companies in this group were small companies, but the report described companies like Walmart, General Motors, and Yelp as “leaders” in skills-based hiring and part of this group.

Others have not made as much progress. The report said the largest group — about 45% of companies in the data set — made little or no progress in hiring workers without degrees into the jobs they needed. Researchers at companies like Oracle or Lockheed Martin cited in the report observed little change in hiring patterns. The remaining companies – the report cites names like Delta Air Lines and Nestlé – showed initial progress in hiring non-degree workers, but then appeared to back off, and the numbers returned to prior levels.

A Delta spokesperson said the company is not seeing the same trend overall, and its numbers will look different as it has hired at unprecedented levels during its recovery from the pandemic. In an email statement, the company said it was “proud of and committed to its skills-based talent strategy, which has removed barriers to entry and broadened our talent pool.” Our focus is on recruiting the best candidates for every role – no matter where they have gained their skills.”

“We are committed to our core values ​​of doing the right thing, respecting others and performing with excellence,” a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We hire the best talent to reflect our community.” To invest in the right outreach efforts. and work “to create a workplace that fosters innovation and embraces diverse perspectives.” Oracle and Nestle did not immediately respond to emails. forbes,

Sigelman says that because the study controls for specific roles at specific companies, macroeconomic changes should not affect the analysis, and any underrepresentation of certain career histories should be similar across employers. “What we are seeing here reflects the hard work that is required to translate policy changes into field-level practice,” he says. For Sigelman, it comes down to “streamlining the processes,” noting, for example, that some companies are asking candidates to submit more work samples or undertake smaller projects to help assess specific skills. Are.

In the meantime, Fuller suggests it’s important for companies to look for ways to expand their applicant pool if they don’t have enough non-degreed employees and to see how they’re performing. Track their progress. Without that data, people fall into old habits, and it becomes difficult to see from above what is happening on the ground. Often, “the more senior you are in the company, the more you can assume that the policy changes you announce will just happen.”