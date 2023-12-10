As China’s electric vehicles go global, legacy automakers consider reducing costs ‘now more important than anything else’

Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD, which is close to overtaking Tesla in global EV sales, shared a video earlier this year that sent shivers through the auto industry. The narrator urged China’s EV makers – all BYD rivals – to “demolish old legends and acquire new world-class brands.”

It is not impossible. A major advantage for Chinese EV manufacturers going global is their dominance in the supply chain, which helps them keep costs down. For example, BYD owns the supply chain of its EV batteries from raw materials to finished battery packs. It also designs its own semiconductors.

That cost advantage has those “old giants” of the auto industry nervous — and racing for answers as China’s cars reach consumers in Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia and elsewhere.

“What we hear from carmakers today is, ‘We don’t need long range, we want low cost,’” Adionix CEO Moschiel Biton told Reuters. Their startup makes it easier to produce high-performance batteries at low cost.

And Vincent Pluvigny, CEO of OneD Battery Sciences, told the news wire that in recent visits with European carmakers, every meeting began with the same thing: “’Reducing costs is now more important than anything else.’ “

Bill Ford Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor, warned about China’s EV makers earlier this year, saying, “They developed them very quickly, and they developed them massively, and now they export them.” Have been.” American automakers “are not ready yet” to compete against them, he said.

In the US, subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act provide carmakers some protection from Chinese EVs. “But they will be here, we think, at some point and we need to be prepared,” Ford said.

“We see the Chinese as the main competitor, not GM or Toyota,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said at a finance event in May looking at the future of EVs. “The Chinese are going to become a powerhouse.”

In fact, 2023 will be the year China overtakes Japan as the world’s top exporter of cars.

Not that it has always gone smoothly. In Australia, an inexpensive EV sold by Great Wall China was recently recalled, warning drivers that the charging defect “will increase the risk of serious injury or death.”

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone from laughing at the quality of BYD cars in 2011 to admitting earlier this year that they are “highly competitive” and recently saying “Chinese car companies are extremely competitive”. new York Times dealbook meeting,

Other Chinese EV makers include Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto.

Cheap Chinese EVs have already arrived in Europe. According to Reuters, BYD’s Dolphin hatchback is priced from $33,000 in Britain, or about 30% less than the starting price of the VW ID.3 hatchback.

But even cheaper ones will come. Earlier this year in China, BYD launched an EV called Seagull, priced at around $11,000. It has quickly become one of the best-selling EVs domestically. China’s Seagull and vehicles like it could prove to be a disruptive force in foreign markets.

“Automakers are really just turning to affordable vehicles now, knowing that they have to do so or they’ll be forced to compete with Chinese manufacturers,” Andy Palmer, president of Brill Power, a UK company that boosts the performance of EV battery management systems, told Reuters. Will lose to.”

Tesla plans to build the 25,000 euro ($26,893) car at its factory near Berlin, Reuters reported last month. “We have to make our cars more affordable,” Musk said during an investor call in October.

“China is very good at manufacturing, and the work ethic is incredible,” Musk said at the DealBook summit. He even suggested that Chinese automakers, as BYD put it, could “demolish old legends.”

“There are a lot of people who think the top 10 car companies will be Tesla and then there will be nine Chinese car companies,” he said. “I guess they wouldn’t be wrong.”

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com