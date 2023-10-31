As central banks try to draw down dollar reserves, China leads ‘vigorous’ gold buying spree

The World Gold Council said that central banks are buying a lot of gold and China is at the forefront in this matter.

The move is part of a broader shift from dollar reserves, but also driven by inflation and economic uncertainty.

The council said the annual total gold purchases by the Central Government may surpass last year’s record.

Central banks around the world are in a race to buy gold and China is leaving them all behind.

The bullion binge this year comes as part of a broader effort by countries trying to diversify reserves away from the dollar, as well as an effort by some countries to de-dollarize trade relations by conducting transactions in local currencies. being done.

“With central bank demand resuming its vigorous pace after slowing in the second quarter, we expect the annual total to approach last year’s record,” the World Gold Council wrote in its third-quarter report. “, and there’s an outside chance it will exceed that figure.” Market for precious metals.

According to the council, central banks have bought 800 tonnes of gold so far this year, which is 14% more than last year. Of that total, 181 tonnes comes from China alone. The country’s central bank has a total of 2,192 tonnes.

The total amount purchased by central banks last quarter is the highest ever amid an already bullish year for gold purchases in 2023.

Demand for the yellow metal is rising as central banks attempt to diversify their reserves away from the US dollar. This trend, along with some countries trying to de-dollarize their trade relations, has resulted in a broader push away from the greenback in 2023.

As the US took advantage of the dollar’s strength to impose sanctions on Russia, lock its banks out of the SWIFT system, and freeze billions of foreign reserves following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, many countries took notice and Tried to free their economies from dependence. On American currency.

China has been a supporter of de-dollarization, accelerating currency exchange, and non-dollar agreements with other countries. Beijing is also reducing its stake in the US treasury.

But the appetite for gold goes beyond geopolitical moves to dethrone the dollar. Bullion is generally viewed as a safe haven asset because it maintains its value for a long time. So investors store gold in times of uncertainty – such as during a recession or war – to protect themselves from inflation or currency depreciation.

Take China, where the rally in gold is also being driven by domestic turmoil, as the yuan, real estate sector and stock market are all being hit by the slowing economy.

And this year, many currencies have dried up due to rising global inflation, which is also increasing the demand for gold.

Recently, the conflict in the Middle East has caused gold prices to rise 10% in a little more than two weeks. Spot gold prices momentarily surpassed $2,000 an ounce on Friday, the highest level since mid-May.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com