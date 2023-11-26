As cantaloupes are recalled over salmonella, 2 dead, 28 hospitalized

An outbreak of salmonella in cantaloupes in 32 states has killed two people and hospitalized 28 others, the Centers for Disease Control announced Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration advises consumers, businesses and restaurants to check cantaloupes to see if they have been recalled. If anyone has a recalled cantaloupe or if they are unsure whether the cantaloupe is recalled or not, they are advised to throw it away or return it and clean any surfaces that may have been contaminated. .

Minnesota has the highest number of sick people, with 13 of the 99 cases reported nationwide, according to CDC data. The most recently reported illness occurred on November 10, although the agency says it may take three to four weeks for illnesses to be determined as part of an outbreak.

Companies are recalling cantaloupes

Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms on Friday voluntarily recalled approximately 4,900 cases of its “Malichita” brand whole melons due to an ongoing investigation of Malichita-brand cantaloupes for salmonella. According to the FDA, the company distributed the cantaloupe to various supermarkets in California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin between October 18-26. Consumers should pay attention to corrugated cartons with price look-up stickers labeled “Malichita.” Pacific said it had not received any reports of people becoming ill as of Friday.

CF Dallas LLC on Wednesday recalled packages of fresh-cut fruits from its Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brands.

Sophia Produce LLC, which operates under the TruFresh name, recalled on November 15 fresh cantaloupes of all sizes with labels labeled “Malichita.” The recalled melons were sold between October 16–23.

National grocer Aldi also announced a recall of cantaloupe, diced cantaloupe and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between October 27-31.

Last week, Vineyard Fruit & Vegetable Company initiated a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut melon products. The recall involves a dozen fresh-cut products containing cantaloupes distributed in Oklahoma from October 30 to November 10.

Salmonella disease symptoms and treatment

According to the FDA, Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include:

bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improvement

Diarrhea and fever greater than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from drinking fluids

symptoms of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, less urination, and dizziness when standing up

stomach cramps

These symptoms usually appear between six hours to six days after exposure. Although most people recover in four to seven days, people with weakened immune systems, including children under 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical attention. Requires treatment or hospitalization.

