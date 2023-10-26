As bosses continue to insist on 'management by roaming', orders to return to the office will become even more stringent.

Imagine a world where your manager sitting in a glass cubicle measures your productivity by the number of hours you spend at your desk. Seems ancient, doesn’t it? Yet new evidence shows that managers evaluate their employees similarly, systematically underestimating the productivity of hybrid and remote workers. This proximity bias is the ghost in the machine, the invisible hand pulling organizations back towards the old office-centric model, despite the well-documented benefits of remote and hybrid work.

Nick Bloom, a leading scholar of hybrid and remote work, recently published two studies that explain why many companies have adopted flexible work policies and the failure of managers to accurately assess the performance of hybrid and remote workers. Let’s display.

These findings confirm my own observations when working with clients to help them figure out their hybrid work models: Manager training is the biggest barrier to effective hybrid work performance for organizations – and the continued increase of days in the office. is a major driver of.

How well do managers evaluate remote workers?

In the first study, Bloom collaborated with other scholars at Stanford University to study call center employees at a NASDAQ-listed company with 16,000 employees, and their findings were published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Senior company executives wanted to let call center employees work remotely because leadership wanted to reduce office rental costs and improve retention. However, leadership felt concerned about allowing work from home (WFH), away from direct supervision, where they worried it could lead to work avoidance.

Many call center employees wanted to work from home to save commuting time and costs, but were concerned about the possibility of isolation and about their promotion opportunities being reduced by WFH. So the company collaborated with Stanford University to run a randomized control trial. Call center employees were given the opportunity to apply for WFH arrangements. After application, researchers randomly selected half of the applicants to work from home, while the other half continued their roles in an office environment. The company did not train managers to supervise WFH employees, nor make any other significant changes to accommodate the WFH setup.

The scholars chose several relevant productivity metrics for this test: minutes worked per shift, calls per minute, and manager evaluations of performance. Additionally, they also assessed retention and satisfaction metrics to provide a holistic view.

Over a period of nine months, the WFH group showed a strong 13% increase in performance. Digging deeper into this figure reveals that 9% of this increase came from more minutes worked per shift due to fewer breaks and sick days, while the remaining 4% came from more calls per minute, which likely resulted from a quieter working environment. Was due to.

What about quality? Scholars used two quality measures: conversion rate and weekly recording score. They calculated conversion rates based on the percentage of answered phone calls that resulted in orders, while weekly recording scores came from the 1% of phone calls that an external monitoring team randomly evaluated. The numbers for the WFH group and the in-office group were similar, suggesting that the WFH group performed better at the same level of quality.

Expectations of a lower attrition rate also came true: the attrition rate for the office group was 35%, while the WFH group’s attrition rate was only 17%.

However, managers’ assessments of performance went in the opposite direction. WFH reduced promotion rates depending on performance. In other words, based on the superior productivity of the WFH group, they should have been promoted at a significantly higher rate than observed by the scholars over nine months. Unfortunately, with no management training in assessing the performance of remote employees, managers adopted a natural and intuitive “out of sight, out of mind” attitude, underestimating the higher productivity of the WFH group.

The scholars ran some focus groups and reported hearing anecdotal evidence to this effect from both employees and managers. In fact, some employees chose to return to the office to avoid WFH promotion penalties.

And it’s not just peer-reviewed studies that report such disappointing findings. Many surveys show similar results. For example, a survey of 200 C-suite executives found that 41% believe remote workers are less likely to be promoted.

How about hybrid workers?

Nick Bloom ran another study, this time focusing on hybrid work, with 1,612 employees from two divisions in a large company with 35,000 employees. Employees with even-numbered birthdays were assigned a full-time Monday to Friday, nine-to-five schedule, while their counterparts with odd-numbered birthdays received a flexible hybrid work arrangement. Again, the company did not make any significant changes to adapt to hybrid work or train managers in assessing hybrid work performance.

Researchers evaluated productivity using two primary metrics: lines of code written by programmers and manager evaluations of performance. Additionally, the study went beyond simply measuring productivity, retention, engagement, and sick days to understand the overall impact of the work model.

What did they find? The hybrid workgroup demonstrated a 4.4% increase in lines of code written. This is not surprising, as this data aligns with the productivity boost of hybrid work as other research shows.

And it wasn’t just about productivity. The hybrid group reported a 33% jump in retention, fewer sick days, and increased job satisfaction.

But there was a hitch: low managerial satisfaction. Furthermore, to quote the researchers, “We found no significant effect of the hybrid treatment on employees’ performance review or promotion rates.” Thus, despite the hybrid work model showing a 4.4% increase in productivity, managerial evaluation remained unaffected.

This changed lens through which managers evaluated employee performance in hybrid settings revealed a significant oversight. Traditional norms and biases remained constant, overshadowing the real productivity gains achieved in hybrid work setups.

Similarly, the fact that the hybrid work model had no significant impact on promotion rates is a clear indication of a systemic problem. The traditional office-centric model, with its easily observable work dynamics, has long been the blueprint for managerial evaluation. The shift to hybrid work, although productive, has become a hindrance when it comes to translating that productivity into recognized performance and subsequent promotions.

The essence of the problem is based on proximity bias – the implicit belief that physical presence and visibility in an office environment is synonymous with productivity and commitment. This bias isn’t just a misjudgment — it’s a career hindrance in a world where remote and hybrid work models are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

The Doom Cycle of Measuring Productivity

It’s no surprise that managers gave remote and hybrid workers lower marks than they expected given their higher productivity. After all, they received no training in managing hybrid work or assessing worker performance.

Meta, Amazon, and other companies that reneged on their commitment to flexible work policies failed to provide their managers with effective training on hybrid and remote management. Managers naturally expressed dissatisfaction with flexible work policies and gave lower performance ratings to remote workers. Receiving these unsatisfactory signals from managers, company leadership decided to reverse the flexible work policies. This destructive cycle could have been avoided if managers knew how to manage hybrid and remote workers well.

Managers need to learn how to effectively measure hybrid and remote employee productivity – and move away from typical “management by walking around.” Even before the pandemic, extensive research has demonstrated the importance of moving away from comprehensive annual performance reviews. Today, managers have no excuse for sticking to this useless management technique.

The best managers already have weekly or fortnightly face-to-face meetings with their team members. These meetings should include only performance appraisal elements.

With each team member, agree on three to five weekly or biweekly performance goals, ideally making the goals SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-bound) goals for each week. Depending on their roles, these may be short-term, strategic goals (scheduling seven client visits), process goals (maintaining above 3.5 on the client feedback survey), larger tasks (completing preliminary research for the report and drafting an outline). , may differ from. Or collaborative work (meet with Bob weekly for half an hour to give him advice). A day before the meeting, ask the team member to send a brief report to the manager on how they are progressing, what challenges they are facing, how they can overcome them, self-assessment and next Propose some goals for the week. ,

When the two meet, the manager assesses the team member’s goal accomplishments, coaches the team member to solve any challenges they face, revises any goals that need to be adjusted. and confirms or modifies the performance appraisal. The goals, performance appraisal, and any notes go into a shared document and help inform a more formal annual performance appraisal.

This micro-assessment ecosystem gives employees a clear performance mirror, provides psychological safety, and avoids overwork and burnout, which are often byproducts of hybrid or remote setups. It is a catalyst to foster a strong manager-employee rapport – the cornerstone for maintaining and advancing careers. A Gallup survey showed that 75% of employees leave a job largely due to a poor relationship with their direct manager.

For managers, this is a perfect way to keep their finger on the productivity pulse of each team member. It also acts as an antidote to proximity bias. Equipped with real-time performance insights, managers can make informed decisions – whether it’s project allocation, promotions, or salary increases. Additionally, it has a radar for catching performance bottlenecks early in the cycle and correcting them, ensuring not only employee success, but collective team and organizational success, as well as helping the manager to Saves a lot of time in solving problems.

Unless managers get the training they need and deserve, they will continue to feel dissatisfied with flexible work and underestimate the performance of hybrid and remote workers. This innate proximity bias cannot be ignored or ignored – it is the powerful force behind all the flexible working U-turns and rigid, top-down RTO mandates.

