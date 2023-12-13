Bitcoin (BTC) has declined sharply over the past few days and fell below $42,000 as investors started booking profits.

This pullback brings Bitcoin back to the same levels it was at last Monday and has analysts questioning whether further declines will occur.

As such, some traders have shifted their focus to Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), which is positioned as a highly potential alternative to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin falls as leverage dries up and technical bearishness looms

Bitcoin has fallen nearly 8% from Friday’s high and is now hovering around the $41,210 level.

The sharp decline followed a brief tap of $44,700, Bitcoin’s highest price since April 2022.

BTC’s retreat has led to increased long liquidations and selling pressure, with over $146 million longs liquidated in the last 24 hours, CoinGlass data shows.

On the technical side, BTC broke above its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the 4-hour time frame, signaling that the short-term trend may be bearish.

Trading volumes have also declined during the sell-off, with a 25% decline over the past day.

However, there is still reason for BTC holders to be optimistic, with the coin price forming a double-bottom pattern around $40,500 on the 4-hour chart.

This could mean that Bitcoin is finding support at this level, potentially signaling an end to the downward momentum.

While the recent decline has shaken the market, this double-bottom pattern signals that a potential rally could be in store for BTC.

Crypto investor sentiment has been weighed down by increased regulatory oversight

Beyond Bitcoin price action, aggressive regulatory oversight of leading exchange Binance is worrying crypto investors.

As part of Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with US authorities, the Justice Department revealed sweeping surveillance terms last week.

This gives officials in-depth access to Binance’s operations and trading transactions.

Naturally, this has led to concerns that Binance’s operational capacity could be seriously disrupted.

Such aggressive oversight of a big player like Binance has shaken the broader crypto market, signaling that regulators are ramping up their enforcement activities.

This regulatory cloud, combined with the recent market turmoil, has created a sense of unease for many investors.

As a result, this may be contributing to traders’ willingness to sell Bitcoin at any sign of weakness – which is what is driving the recent selloff.

Bitcoin ETF Token Emerges as High Potential Alternative to BTC Raises $3.7M in Presale

As Bitcoin struggles amid technical and regulatory hurdles, some investors are looking for alternatives that can offer higher growth potential.

One such option generating excitement is the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), which is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

The BTCETF aims to capitalize on the highly anticipated approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which will give mainstream investors easy access to BTC price action.

The BTCETF token includes deflationary elements to reward holders – each time a milestone in the approval process is reached, 5% of the BTCETF supply is destroyed.

As stated in the project’s whitepaper, 25% of the total supply of $2.1 billion will be burned through this mechanism.

Beyond mere speculation on the ETF approval narrative, BTCETF also intends to provide real utility to investors.

Once launched on the DEX following the presale, 10% of the total supply will be used to provide liquidity, while a 5% sales tax will be charged to burn excess tokens.

This ensures continued deflation even outside of ETF-related milestones.

Innovative tokenomics and the excitement of finally finding a spot in a BTC ETF have helped the Bitcoin ETF token raise over $3.7 million in its presale so far.

Twitter following of Bitcoin ETF token It has also exploded recently, surpassing 4,300 as investors flocked to learn more about the project.

Given that the SEC is expected to approve a spot BTC ETF as early as 2024, the Bitcoin ETF token provides a unique opportunity to get into the spotlight – with many early proponents believing this could be a breakthrough for Bitcoin. Represents a high potential option.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

The project in the above article is not related to Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETF. This is a completely different token.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

