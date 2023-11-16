Bitcoin supporters have reason to rejoice as the alpha coin has climbed to a promising valuation of almost $38,000 as of late Wednesday, reclaiming its throne with the highest price seen in the last 12 months.

Bitcoin bounced back strongly from the hit a day earlier and hit a new 18-month high, just shy of the acclaimed price target.

A drop in federal interest rates, Sam Bankman-Fried’s apology for his actions at FTX is expected to be a fresh start for the troubled sector, and the approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the SEC are some of the things that will cause prices to rise. .

An ETF is a type of investment product that tracks an index or commodity. Bitcoin ETFs will allow investors to profit from the rising value of Bitcoin without actually owning any Bitcoin.

ByteTree reported that Bitcoin is performing much better than standard assets like gold and US stock indexes, which are also moving up.

The report said that this decision could lead to additional demand of $600 billion. According to CryptoQuant experts, approval for an ETF would increase Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $1 trillion.

Bitcoin rose 117% this year

As it evolved, Bitcoin’s value increased significantly by more than 117% during the year. The anticipation of a halving event in 2024 has also contributed to increased market optimism.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is rising as people try to recoup all the money lost in the recent crash, which saw up to $90 million lost in open interest.

At $34,572, the 25-day exponential moving average (EMA) comes into view. BTC is trying to get back above the important support at $36,788.

BTCUSD trading at $37,379 on daily chart: Tradingview.com

Despite a series of economic challenges, BTC continues to trend upward, recording 126% year-to-date gains and options market data pointing speculators towards the $40,000 level.

With the recent price increase, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has moved squarely into the “greed” category, indicating that the market mood has improved.

Source: alternative.me

In an environment of optimistic and positive outlook, Bitcoin’s momentum can be increased and the psychological turning point of $40,000 can be reached.

This would be a huge 10% increase from where it is now. It is strengthening as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is leaning north, indicating an increase in momentum.

Is a bear market behind us?

According to Zach Pandl, managing head of research at crypto fund provider Grayscale Investments LLC:

“If real interest rates peak and we continue to see progress toward spot ETF approval in the US market, the recovery in crypto valuations could continue.”

“Bitcoin is going mainstream now that the recession is behind us,” Charlie Morris, founder of investment advisory firm ByteTree, said in a Wednesday market report.

He said, “Good days have come.”

Source: CoinShares

Meanwhile, institutional investors have already begun to put capital into Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, while retail investors await additional liquidity from approved ETFs.

In the past year, institutional investors have invested more than $1 billion in cryptocurrencies, CoinShares data shows (chart above).

Featured image from CottonBro Studio/Pexels

source: www.newsbtc.com