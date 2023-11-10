As Bill Gates invests in personal AI, agents say there will be ‘shock waves’

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Hear from top industry leaders on November 15. Reserve your free pass

In a blog post yesterday detailing how personal AI agents will completely change the way people use computers – just days after OpenAI announced its “baby steps” towards agents with its Assistant API – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said personal AI agents would be a ‘shock wave’ across the tech industry and society.

He wrote, “In the near future, anyone who is online will be able to have a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that is far ahead of today’s technology.” “Agents will be able to help with virtually any activity and any area of ​​life. Its impact on software business and society will be profound.”

Bill Gates is already a master of personal AI games

What Gates didn’t mention in the post is that he already has some serious involvement in the personal AI game: In an interview with Bill Gates during a Goldman Sachs and SV Angel event on AI last May, Bill Gates Said that it is the first company to develop. A private agent will have an “edge over competitors” to circumvent SEO.

“Whoever wins the personal agent is a big deal, because you’ll never go to a search site, you’ll never go to a productivity site, you’ll never go to Amazon,” he said.

By June, Gates – along with Nvidia, Microsoft, Reid Hoffman and Eric Schmidt – had invested in Inflection AI as part of a $1.3 billion funding round.

Gates mentioned Inflexion at an event in San Francisco, saying that “it’s 50-50 that the AI ​​winner behind digital agents will come from Big Tech or the startup world,” adding that he was “impressed by some of the startups, Including inflection.”

Gates has been thinking about agents for nearly 30 years

At that time, Inflection AI launched PI, which stands for “personal intelligence” and stands for “empirical, useful, and safe” – that is, more personalized than OpenAI’s GPT-4, Microsoft’s Bing or Google’s Bard. And working in spoken language. , while not veering towards over-the-top horror.

While a chatbot like Pi is still a long way from the kind of personal AI agent that Bill Gates is envisioning — and it’s not clear what further investments he plans to make in this area — he’s clearly working on an AI agent. Want to join the train as soon as it leaves the station. Indeed, Gates said in the Post that he “has been thinking about agents for nearly 30 years and wrote about them in his 1995 book.” the road aheadBut they have only recently become practical due to advances in AI.

Now, he added, “Agents will not only change how everyone interacts with computers. They are also going to boost the software industry, bringing about the biggest revolution in computing since we went from typing commands to tapping on an icon.”

In his new blog post, Gates discussed the technical challenges of agents as well as privacy issues. But, he said, “the agents are coming.” Over the next few years, he concluded, “they will completely change the way we live our lives, online and offline.”

