As Arctic ice retreats, ship traffic increases through the Northwest Passage

MONTREAL — Michael Wenger still remembers the blood red and bright purple spots that blotted out the landscape of the Northwest Passage.

“People usually think it’s snow, glaciers and rocks. And then you get there and you see these grasslands, with all the different plants,” he said, speaking by phone from Reykjavik, Iceland, where he was attending an Arctic Circle Assembly conference.

“It’s very colorful,” said Wenger, CEO of Polar Journal AG, who worked as an expedition guide on a Northern cruise ship in 2016.

Growing numbers of people are now seeing those vibrant tundra firsthand. The same climate changes that affect Arctic vegetation have also forced Arctic sea ice to retreat on a large scale – even en route, where geography and air currents interfere with other areas of the far north. Freezes water for a longer period of the year than other parts of the world.

“It’s happening very fast,” said Bernard Funston, former chair of the Canadian Polar Commission.

Along with the melting, more and more ships are coming across the Northwest Passage as a warming planet clears the way for boat traffic through the Arctic corridor, raising concerns about commercial feasibility as well as environmental and social impacts. Concerns are increasing.

Steeped in lore since Roald Amundsen became the first European to fully chart it in 1906, the Northwest Passage runs 1,450 kilometers from east to west via half a dozen routes under the same name, between Baffin Bay and Beaufort. In the middle of the ocean stretches an archipelago of islands. , Effectively off limits to transcontinental shipping for centuries, the sea route hosted a large cargo ship end-to-end for the first time in 2013.

With a hull strengthened to withstand floating ice, Nordic Orion carried a load of metallurgical coal from Vancouver and across the Arctic coastline to Finland that year. The voyage covered a distance of 1,000 nautical miles from the traditional route through the Panama Canal and carried 25 percent more cargo due to the greater depth of the route.

The ramp-up since then has been striking, with bulk carriers, fuel tankers, cruise liners and research expeditions taking the lead.

According to data provided by the International Arctic Council, the number of unique vessels operating in the Canadian Arctic is expected to increase by 35 per cent to 212 between 2016 and 2022.

Researchers say the Northwest Passage will never be able to compete with trade arteries like the Panama Canal due to inconsistent navigation seasons, lack of ports, and still-dangerous conditions.

But declining ice, increased northern resource development and Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine have already led more commercial vessels to travel the channels.

“The season is getting longer and the ships are getting bigger,” said Hjalti Hrensson, a project manager with the Arctic Council.

Cruise liners are among the largest ships traveling.

However, more ships are likely to introduce more underwater noise, fuel pollution and invasive species, impacting communities and the environment in and around the route.

Peter Itinuar, the first Inuk member of parliament, said in a 2017 paper, referring to oil, that “the area’s biodiversity is directly threatened not only by the passage of large ships but also by proposed seismic testing and other activities that would follow.” Used to be.” And gas discovery.

At Pond Inlet, locals told Wenger that they would be hunting narwhal in a day or two. “Now they have to be out for five or six days before they see a narwhal,” Wenger said. Noise-sensitive belugas and bowhead whales, which are essential to subsistence hunting traditions, also flee at the sound of engines, while seals retreat in sync with the sea ice.

The concerns of shippers and residents may overlap. If boats run aground or an accident occurs, small coastal towns are ill-equipped to handle the influx of rescuers or transform into staging areas for the cleanup effort.

In 2018, the Russian-flagged Akademik Ioffe research vessel ran aground in the Gulf of Boothia en route with 162 people on board, prompting a rescue by a pair of Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers — and considering the dangers of the waterway.

“The weather changes, it basically pushes ice right in front of the ships and then they get stuck,” Wenger said.

Several other hurdles remain before the Northwest Passage can become a full-fledged highway.

For larger container ships, some parts of the route are too shallow and there are no ports along the route where ships can drop off cargo, which they typically do at several points during the journey.

“There is a complete lack of infrastructure there. So it’s risky for companies to do this, and it’s not foolproof. Just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s going to take less time,” said Jackie Dawson, Canada Research Chair in Human and Policy Dimensions of Climate Change at the University of Ottawa.

“There is just a lack of predictability. And if any accident happens to you, there will be no one to help you immediately.”

Still, the numbers speak for themselves. “Even pleasure craft are moving really fast,” Dawson said. “People are excited about the idea of ​​crossing the Northwest Passage.

“In my world, a lot of scientists who wanted to work in Russia now want to work here,” he said, referring to Russia’s attack on its neighboring country. “We’re going to see more science ships.”

The trend is already underway, with Canada having 13 research vessels sailing in Arctic waters last year, compared to four in 2016, according to the Arctic Council group.

For Wenger, the call of the wild animals – polar bears, seals, muskox – that he saw along the way persists. But other images remain even more ingrained in his mind.

He recalled, “To see an area that had been dubbed one of the most difficult waterways to cross because of ice conditions…with no ice at all – that was a real wow.” “I was not expecting that.”

