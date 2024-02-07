As AI increasingly becomes a commodity, it's time to consider the next step

Ubiquitous AI getty

Democratized Artificial Intelligence – now seen with OpenAI GPT, Microsoft Big AI, and Google Bard/Gemini – could be a beautiful thing. Plus, since everyone has access to democratized AI, it means there is little or no competitive discrimination. Business leaders and entrepreneurs need to think beyond the promises made with AI.

Just before generic AI became public in late 2021, a paper predicted the coming commodification of AI, following the path of previous generations of the technology. Researchers noted how Nicholas G. Carr documented how “the capability and ubiquity of IT has increased, but the strategic importance of IT has declined over time.” AI is also set to meet the same fate as IT. “In fact, the commoditization of AI has already begun.”

Researchers say achieving competitive differentiation with AI and staying ahead of commoditization requires business transformation. “They have a very strong top-down leadership model, they set clear AI goals, then engage their employees by proactively moving them through the AI ​​journey.”

It’s “big picture thinking” to see AI not just as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst for strategic change, says Thomas Smalley, CEO of FE International. “It opens the door to new markets and innovative business models.”

“Over $100 billion of investment worldwide by 2023, as well as 24% of all corporate VC investments,” says Tommy Vilacano, Director of RELEX Labs, “clearly demonstrates that AI is driving the creation of new businesses. ” “This surge in new business formation partly comes from developing entirely new products and experiences, as seen with companies like Runway that are reshaping the worlds of art, entertainment and human creativity “

Smalley agrees, saying AI is “dramatically reshaping the business creation landscape, surpassing traditional analysis methods.” “It empowers startups with unprecedented insights into market dynamics and consumer behavior, effectively transforming them from nascent enterprises to rapid market contenders.”

An important question every business leader or entrepreneur should ask is “How can we integrate AI into the core operations of our company, so everyone can achieve more with it?” Wilcano says. The second is “How can we make AI a core part of the products and services we offer customers?”

Vilacano stressed that AI itself does not have the answers to these questions. “The AI ​​tech stack is rapidly becoming a commodity. Intelligence is turning into something like electricity – easily accessible, with the option to easily switch to a better or cheaper provider. Instead, the future source of competitive advantage for most companies lies in the proprietary knowledge that fuels their AI systems.

As business leaders and entrepreneurs “recognize the critical role of AI in shaping business ideas,” says Amrit Jassal, chief technology officer and co-founder of Enzyte, investors are increasingly looking to AI-integrated enterprises for their innovation and scalability. “The impact of AI extends from development stages like software design to deployment, increasing efficiency and product adoption.”

Consider the risk of relying on vanilla AI-inspired solutions that are used by many other businesses across the board. “Over-reliance on AI could result in a simplistic, one-size-fits-all approach, potentially misapplying AI to inappropriate problems and leading to poor outcomes,” says Jassal. “Successful innovation with AI requires a comprehensive strategy that matches a deep understanding of the specific problem with a thoughtful and balanced technical application.”

The challenge of gaining competitive advantage, says Vilacano, is “figuring out how to effectively capture, document, and organize all of your domain knowledge in the best way for your proprietary AI systems.” “This involves identifying, capturing, organizing, storing, and providing access to all the explicit and tacit knowledge available to your organization.”

The other important component of competitive advantage in a commoditized AI world is people in the equation – using AI to build business. “The AI ​​opportunity for business leaders is to engage their people in the use, innovation and management of AI systems,” says Rebecca Finlay, CEO of the Partnership on AI. “After all, AI is only as good as the people managing it.”