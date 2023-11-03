As a teenager, he liked video games. Now she is using AI to eliminate malaria.

When she was in her early teens, Rokhaya Diagne would go into her brother’s room, where she would play online computer games for hours, day after day, until her mother finally got fed up.

“My mom said, ‘This is an addiction,’” Ms. Diagne said. “She said if I didn’t stop, she would send me to the hospital to see a psychiatrist.”

His mother’s intervention helped. While Ms. Diagne’s passion for computers has, if anything, intensified, she has redirected her energies to higher pursuits than pursuing Call of Duty.

Now, her goals include using artificial intelligence to help the world eradicate malaria by 2030, a project she is focusing on at her health start-up.

“Video games taught me a lot of things,” said Ms. Diagne, a 25-year-old computer science major from Senegal who lives in the capital, Dakar. “They gave me problem-solving skills.”

“I don’t regret playing those things,” he said.

A fast-talker in blue jeans and a hijab, Ms. Diagne is part of a subgroup of Africa’s vast youth population whose lives have been shaped by screens and the Internet – and who are connected to the world to a degree that never existed before. No generation could have imagined. ,

For young Africans interested in technology-related careers, the Internet has offered a powerful contribution to an education system that some experts worry is affecting Africa’s ability to take advantage of its youth . Despite graduating more students than ever before, schools still rely heavily on stand-and-deliver lectures.

Free online coding boot camps, robotics lessons and lectures from companies like Stanford, Oxford and MIT are making a big impact across Africa, inspiring careers in engineering and seeding ideas for start-ups.

While some of her peers are most passionate about sensor fusion or robotics, Ms. Diagne is into artificial intelligence and machine deep-learning. She helped create an award-winning networking app for meeting others with similar interests – like Tinder but for techies. And he founded a start-up called AfyaSense for its disease-detection projects using AI (he borrowed “afya,” or health, from Swahili, an East African language).

“She is someone who is a pleasure to talk to because of the quality of the questions she asks and the answers she gives,” said Ismaila Seck, a leader of Senegal’s growing AI community.

Like many other young people in Africa’s tech boom, Ms. Diagne is at the center of an overarching phenomenon on the continent — a growing, educated middle class raising even more educated children who embrace this understanding with every tap on the keyboard. that the continent’s biggest problems can be solved.

Ms. Diagne wants to use AI to improve health outcomes in the region, a choice she made after a series of childhood illnesses led her to Dakar hospitals that were struggling to provide consistent, quality care .

“I know the mistakes that are unfortunately made,” she said.

Ms. Diagne’s drive has earned her recognition. Their malaria project recently won an award at an AI conference in Ghana and a national award in Senegal for social entrepreneurship as well as $8,000 in funding.

She said she was shy as a child, but always had a great appetite for research, which was nurtured by her father, a retired literature professor and writer. When his daughter faced questions about how the world worked or her Muslim faith, he would try to find the answers herself. He rewarded her with an apple, which is still her favorite fruit.

He enrolled at the École Supérieure Polytechnique de Dakar as a biology major and secured an internship at the Principal Hospital of Dakar. But after a few days of reviewing lab samples he realized that this kind of work was not for him.

“I wanted more challenges than being afraid of bacteria in my body,” she said. “What I wanted was novelty and to be able to create and use my brain for something rather than predictable results that I had just adopted.”

Frustrated that she had made the wrong choice, Ms. Diagne left school and spent a year planning her next move.

He remembered what his brother used to tell him: Do things that are difficult because there is less competition. He chose bioinformatics, which is the science of storing complex biological data and analyzing it to find new insights. The options to study it in Senegal were extremely limited.

But the Dakar American University of Science and Technology opened and offered a major in computer science, an area they decided would provide a solid foundation for future studies in bioinformatics.

The university’s approach emphasizes practical learning, meaning that instructors assign projects to students and expect them to complete them largely on their own. And the goal of the assignment is always to solve a local problem.

One project tasked students with building a drone capable of carrying a 100 kilogram payload over a distance of 10 kilometers, a task that could help relieve polluting congestion of trucks outside the port of Dakar. Some of the university’s joint projects have already yielded promising start-ups like Solarbox, which started as an assignment to build a solar-powered electric motorbike.

Ms. Diagne, now a senior, was tasked with sending an underwater drone to collect information about fish as well as seagrass, plants that absorb carbon.

“When I started, I didn’t even know what seagrass was,” she said. “I had only seen underwater drones in movies. “I didn’t even know the difference between types of fish.”

She threw herself into the project, even hiring a fisherman she saw on the beach to teach her how to fish, so she could learn more about different species from someone who already knew. Was. His team is moving on to the next step: building their own underwater drone.

While she was looking for another project, she learned that global health officials were working to eliminate malaria before the decade was out. One of Senegal’s biggest health problems is the lack of quick and reliable malaria tests in rural areas. So they decided to design a better system of identifying positive cases.

Ms. Diagne thought about her boredom while examining biological specimens one after another in the hospital laboratory. That rote task seemed tailor-made for AI to deal with.

First, he needed to find a laboratory that would give him a large set of malaria-infected cells that he could train the AI ​​to read. But some laboratories in Senegal are accustomed to sharing data only with researchers abroad.

“They will openly give information to those people, but when it comes to younger Africans like me who are still learning, they don’t want to help us,” Ms Diagne said.

Her school helped her find a lab operator, who gave her a cell data set, which she fed into a deep learning tool, and trained her to detect positive cases. Users will plug the microscopes into a laptop loaded with its AI programs – including 3D-printed microscopes that are cheap and small enough to deploy in rural areas.

As her malaria project gets closer to going to market, Ms. Diagne already knows what she wants to do next: use AI to detect cancer cells.

Ms. Diagne has relied on her university leaders and West Africa’s growing tech community, who have been eager to provide advice as her projects gain recognition.

“They’re putting pressure on me to go out there and show the world what I do,” she said. “Well, they haven’t succeeded in that part yet.”

But she is moving in that direction. The Ghana AI conference was her first trip abroad, and later this month she will travel to Switzerland for an innovators training program to get more help launching her malaria project.

And he is ready to help those who follow him.

“A lot of people are coming up to me and saying, ‘How did you do this, how did you do that,’” he said. “I can give them advice and show them the way.”

