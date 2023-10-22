As a Man Utd fan I can't invest in Leeds - McIlroy

McIlroy becomes investor in Alpine F1 team

Rory McIlroy says fellow golfers offered him the chance to become an investor in Leeds United – but as a Manchester United fan he had to turn it down.

However the Northern Irishman said he would welcome the opportunity to invest in the club he supports.

McIlroy, 34, recently joined supporters of F1 team Alpine.

“Sports stars are becoming more savvy and really trying to use their money wisely,” he said.

American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have bought into group 49ers Enterprises, which completed the £170m takeover of Leeds United in July.

“They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I couldn’t even get around it, as a Man Utd fan,” McIlroy said.

However, he would welcome the opportunity to join Old Trafford.

The Glazer family, which bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005, announced in November 2022 that they were considering selling.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani recently withdrew from the process of buying the club, while the other main bidder, British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group, is looking for a 25% stake in the club.

McIlroy said he would have “loved to take a 0.0001% stake” with the Glazers inviting investment and added: “If another opportunity came my way I would definitely consider it.

“It would be great to be able to own a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering for.”

However, for now he is excited about the opportunity to join Formula 1 and has talked about joining the alpine set-up at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas ahead of the US Grand Prix.

“It’s a great opportunity, I’ve always been a big fan of F1,” he said.

“There’s been quite a Northern Irish/Irish connection there with Eddie Jordan and Eddie Irvine at the time. It’s always been something I’ve followed.

“And then when this opportunity came up, I just think about the popularity of F1, how much it’s booming especially in America – and I’ve invested in a few things – but there’s more of a story and a journey to it.

“It’s no surprise that they went to market and got some investors there, but I think it obviously stabilizes the team and it gives them some confidence going forward.

“F1 overall they do it very well. Golf can learn a lot from F1 in terms of some of the set-up stuff and how they work.”

‘We’re all friends now’ – Rory on Ryder Cup controversy

McIlroy was also asked about his angry exchange with an American caddy before Europe clinched the Ryder Cup in Rome earlier this month.

McIlroy objected to Patrick Cantlay’s caddy Joe LaCava celebrating a putt on the green as he prepared his own shot.

Their row continued in a car park and McIlroy later said that the incident had emboldened the European team on their way to victory the following day.

However, any bad feelings are a thing of the past, McIlroy said.

“Things happen in the heat of the moment, the tension was very high. Joe LaCava came to the European team room on Sunday night and drank and talked.

“When Joe joined Tiger (Woods) over the years, I’ve had a great relationship with him and that wasn’t going to change.

“For me, that incident happened, I deliberately didn’t want to meet anyone on Sunday morning because I wanted whatever happened to get me excited for the day. My entire focus was on making sure Europe won the Ryder Cup and Then we will sort out the rest of the stuff later.

“And it’s all okay. We’re all friends now.”

Source: www.bbc.co.uk