Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) is going ex-dividend, and it pays a 2.4% yield

Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to appear on the company’s books to be eligible for dividend payments. The ex-dividend date is important because the settlement process involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you will not appear in the company’s books on the record date. Meaning, you need to buy Arvida Group shares before December 6th to receive the dividend, which will be paid on December 21st.

The company’s next dividend payment will be NZ$0.012 per share, compared to last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.024 to shareholders. Based on the last year of payments, Arvida Group has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price NZ$0.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should know whether Arvida Group’s dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to examine whether Arvida Group can afford its dividend, and whether the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Arvida Group

If a company pays more in dividends than it earns, the dividend may become unsustainable – hardly an ideal situation. Arvida Group paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes don’t generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check that the dividend is covered by cash flow. Or not. Thankfully, its dividend payments accounted for only 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It’s encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don’t decline significantly.

Click here to see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historical-dividend

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Businesses with declining earnings are difficult from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is cut, expect the stock to sell off heavily at that very moment. Arvida Group’s earnings per share have fallen about 5.9% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline raises doubts about the future sustainability of the dividend.

We’d also like to point out that Arvida Group issued a meaningful number of new shares last year. It is difficult to increase the dividend per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another important way to measure a company’s dividend prospects is to measure its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the beginning of our data, eight years ago, Arvida Group has increased its dividend by about 11% a year on average.

to sum it up

Does Arvida Group have the capacity to maintain its dividend payments? Arvida Group has a fairly low cash and profit payout ratio, which could mean the dividend is sustainable even in the event of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider the earnings decline a warning sign. Overall, it’s not a bad combination, but we think there are more attractive dividend prospects out there.

In light of this, while Arvida Group has an attractive dividend, it is worth knowing the risks associated with this stock. There are risks in every company, and we have seen 3 warning signs for Arvida Group (1 of which is a little obnoxious!) You should know about it.

A common investing mistake is to buy the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find Complete list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source