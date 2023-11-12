Arunachal: Pasighat East MLA Kalinga Moyong inaugurates Culinary Arts, Moti Mahal Deluxe and House of Commons

A culinary treat was enjoyed along with the inauguration of the much awaited Moti Mahal Deluxe Restaurant at Darin Building, GTC on Friday evening by Pasighat East MLA Kalinga Moyong, amidst the presence of many other dignitaries and entrepreneurs in Pasighat.

Reminiscing about his days in Delhi, Moyong said that this important event not only brings the famous Moti Mahal heritage to Pasighat, but also introduces House of Commons, a contemporary gastropub on the same floor, which is a treat for foodies. Creates a culinary haven. To visit and dine at Moti Mahal. Moyong also lauded the initiative of local entrepreneurs who have tied up with big enterprises like Moti Mahal, which has also created employment opportunities for local unemployed youth.

Moti Mahal: A Culinary Heritage

Established in 1920, Moti Mahal is synonymous with culinary excellence, tracing its roots back to Peshawar. Founded by Kundan Lal Gujral, the restaurant chain has played an important role in shaping Indian cuisine by introducing iconic dishes like butter chicken and tandoori dishes. The opening of Moti Mahal Deluxe at Pasighat marks a significant expansion, promising patrons an authentic and captivating journey through the diverse flavors of India.

House of Commons: A mix of culinary delights

Sharing the spotlight on the same floor is House of Commons, a gastropub that redefines culinary boundaries. Offering a diverse menu of Continental, Asian and tribal-inspired dishes, House of Commons caters to a wide range of tastes. This establishment takes pride in crafting a unique blend that blends tradition with innovation, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Diversity beyond borders: a culinary journey

Moti Mahal Deluxe and House of Commons together present a culinary canvas that covers a wide range of dining options. From traditional Indian cuisine to smoky tandoori specialities, Moti Mahal has everything to offer those who want an authentic taste of India. Additionally, House of Commons delights patrons with a selection of continental, Asian and tribal-inspired dishes, showcasing the diversity of global cuisine.

Average service, exceptional experience

Both establishments share a common commitment to providing exceptional service to their customers. The seamless integration of service systems ensures that patrons can seamlessly transition between Moti Mahal and the House of Commons, creating a cohesive and enjoyable dining experience.

Cocktail Symphony: Salvation for every palate

The culinary journey at the House of Commons extends beyond the plate with an impressive range of cocktails and beverages. Crafted with precision, these libations complement the diverse flavors on the menu, promising a delightful experience for connoisseurs of fine drinks.

The opening of Moti Mahal Deluxe and House of Commons marks a new era for Pasighat, offering a culinary haven where tradition meets innovation. As soon as these two establishments open their doors, residents and visitors are invited to embark on a gastronomic adventure celebrating the richness of flavor and artistry of culinary craftsmanship, inform Kellen Pertin, Okit Paling and their colleagues. Did.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh government increased dearness allowance by 4 percent

Source: www.indiatodayne.in