Arunachal government to set up dedicated development cell for women entrepreneurs

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India]November 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state government will set up a dedicated development cell for women entrepreneurs with an initial amount of Rs 5 crore.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) state workshop organized by NITI Aayog on Friday, Khandu said, “The dedicated entrepreneurship center for women will act as a hub for women entrepreneurs, providing access to mentorship, capacity building. Will provide access.” Exercise, and other programs are beneficial for women-led startups. The center will also run dedicated incubation and acceleration programs for women.”

He also launched five new initiatives under WEP, which are: ‘Supporting clean energy entrepreneurship through Atal Innovation Centre-SELCO Foundation partnership’; ‘Promoting growth for vibrant home-stay owners through Maitri program in partnership with Make My Trip’; Launch of ‘NASSCOM Future Skills’; ‘Helpline for North East Women Entrepreneurs in collaboration with FICCI FLO’ and ‘Launch of Women Entrepreneur Program of BITS, Pilani and Aditya Birla Foundation’.

These initiatives will be implemented by NITI Aayog and today’s implementation is for all North Eastern states.

Lauding NITI Aayog for the initiative and organizing a one-day workshop for women entrepreneurs of the North East in Itanagar, Khandu informed that in the last 7 years, his government adopted a holistic approach to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs. Which includes several interventions like policy support, monetary support through front-end subsidies, identification of schemes for women entrepreneurs and micro entrepreneurs.

He specifically mentioned that out of more than 20,000 MSMEs in Arunachal Pradesh, about 6,500 are owned by women.

Referring to the Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy, five years after its notification, Khandu said, “Under the policy, a minimum of one incubation center will be established in the state, and the facilities will be expanded to at least 50% of the districts ” The next five years.”

Further, he informed that a special section has also been included in the Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy 2022-23 to support women entrepreneurs.

He said, “We have organized more than 85,000 women into 9,301 SHGs, 951 PLFs and 27 model CLFs. We have provided credit linkage to more than 2,900 SHGs and provided bank loans to SHGs worth more than Rs 33 crore. ”

Khandu said that it is only when women move forward and are free from barriers that the nation can see the true potential of their limitless capabilities.

“Women-led development has always been a priority for the Government of India and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

Khandu said the new initiatives are set to make a significant impact on the women entrepreneurship landscape, providing opportunities for skill development, mentorship and financial support.

“I request all of us present here and indeed all our present and aspiring entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh to take advantage of these initiatives. Let us come together on this platform to unite, build and pave the way for the future of women entrepreneurship. Grab this golden opportunity to get promoted and reach the last mile,” he said.

Chintan Vaishnav of NITI Aayog, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Yashodhara Rajoria, co-heads of WEP in states, Executive Committee members, WEP and Anna Roy, Senior Advisor, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Central and State Government officials were present on the occasion. And were present. Women entrepreneurs from various north-eastern states. (ANI)

