Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu announces setting up of development cell – Sentinelsam for women entrepreneurs

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced that the state government will set up a dedicated development cell for women entrepreneurs with an initial funding of Rs 5 crore. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) State Workshop organized by NITI Aayog at the DK Convention Center here today, Khandu said, “The dedicated entrepreneurship center for women will act as a hub for women entrepreneurs, providing access Will do.” Mentorship, capacity-building exercises and other beneficial programs for women-led start-ups. The center will also run dedicated incubation and acceleration programs for women.”

He also launched five new initiatives under WEP, which are ‘Supporting clean energy entrepreneurship through Atal Innovation Centre-SELCO Foundation partnership’; ‘Promoting growth for vibrant home-stay owners through Maitri program in partnership with Make My Trip’; Launch of ‘NASSCOM Future Skills’; ‘Helpline for North East Women Entrepreneurs in collaboration with FICCI FLO’; and ‘Launch of Women Entrepreneur Program of BITS, Pilani and Aditya Birla Foundation’. These initiatives will be implemented by NITI Aayog, and today’s implementation is for all states in the North East.

Lauding NITI Aayog for organizing the initiative and workshop for women entrepreneurs of the North East in Itanagar, Khandu informed that over the last 7 years, his government has taken a holistic approach to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs Which involves many interventions. In the form of policy support, monetary assistance through front-end subsidies, identification of schemes for women entrepreneurs and micro entrepreneurs etc. He specifically mentioned that out of more than 20,000 MSMEs in Arunachal Pradesh, about 6,500 are owned by women.

Referring to the Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy, five years after its notification, Khandu said that under the policy, a minimum of one incubation center will be set up in the state and the facilities will be expanded to at least 50 per cent of the districts. Next five years. Further, he informed that a special section has also been included in the Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy 2022-23 to support women entrepreneurs. “We have organized more than 85,000 women into 9,301 SHGs, 951 PLFs and 27 model CLFs. We have provided credit linkage to more than 2,900 SHGs and provided bank loans to SHGs worth more than Rs 33 crore,” she said. ” Khandu said that it is only when women move forward and are free from barriers that the nation can see the true potential of their limitless capabilities. “Women-led development has always been a priority for the Government of India and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

Khandu believes that the new initiative is set to make a significant impact on the women entrepreneurship landscape, providing opportunities for skill development, mentorship and financial support. “I urge all of us present here and indeed all our present and aspiring entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh to take advantage of these initiatives. Let us use this platform, this golden opportunity to unite, build and build a future for women. Promote entrepreneurship and reach the last mile,” he said. Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Yashodhara Rajoria, Co-Head of WEP in the States, WEP Executive Committee Member Anna Roy, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Central and State government officials and women entrepreneurs from various north-eastern states participated in the programme.

Source: www.sentinelassam.com