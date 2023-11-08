Artmarket.com: Paris Photo presents the best works of the medium that Artprice considers essential

PARIS, November 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The excitement surrounding the Paris Photo Fair (9 to 12 November 2023) at the Grand-Palais Ephémère comes not only from the fair itself, but also from the numerous exhibitions and auctions dedicated to it. Photography in the French capital in early November. Indeed, this annual event largely accounts for the centrality of France in this niche market. In 2022, French auction houses generated 11% of the art photography segment’s global auction turnover, a contribution that was almost double its contribution to other artistic mediums globally (5.9%).

Thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and founder of Artprice: “Paris Photo has become the essential fair for all areas of photography: this 27th edition of the fair hosts international galleries (Pace, Gagosian) in historic locations (Camera Obscura, Le Reverbière…), press agencies (Magnum, Aperture…). ..) will host. Publishing houses (Actes Sud, Hatje Cantz…), experimental projects (L’Avant Galerie Vossen, laCollection.io…) as well as the work of several photographers (Christine Potter, Omar Victor Diop…).

Thierry Ehrmann recalls, “We have always been dedicated to supporting Paris Photo, especially in 2000 when we proudly acted as main sponsor, supporting Rick Gadella in the development of the show.”

The popularity of the photography medium is largely due to its accessibility: the average price of a photographic work at auction is $6,000, compared to $41,000 for a painting and $23,000 for a sculpture. This accessibility is partly due to their reproducible nature; Photographs usually exist in multiple copies, sometimes in different sizes, which may be regularly exchanged or have counterparts in highly prestigious collections. NFT technology opens up new avenues to inform and reassure collectors about the quantity of works in circulation.

Return to the big names of traditional photography

With 24,100 lots sold worldwide in 2022 (including 5,000 in France), sales of photographs accounted for 3.4% of the total number of fine art auction transactions worldwide and grossed $147 million. But it was only the 11th best year for the medium, whose turnover reached a record $220 million in 2014. Despite two historical consequences – for Man Ray Le Violon d’Ingres (1924) for $12.4 million (Christie’s New York on May 14, 2022) and for Edward Steichenflatiron (1904) at $11.8 million (Christie’s New York on 9 November 2022) – The high-end photography market is no longer as excited as it was ten years ago: there were only six results above the million-dollar threshold in 2022 compared to thirteen in 2014. .

Since 2020, hard hit by the health crisis, the photography market has nevertheless returned to growth, driven by the big names of the 20th century rather than the superstars of contemporary photography. This change in collectors’ preferences is particularly noticeable to Andreas Gursky, particularly through the results of Pyongyang IV (2007) Of which seven very large copies were printed (304 x 207 cm):

14/02/2008 : $1,375,000 (estimate: $300,000 – $400,000)

15/10/2010 : 2,128,000 $ (Estimate: $800,000 – $1,120,000 $)

11/11/2015 : 1,390,000 $ (Estimate: $1,200,000 $ – $1,800,000 $)

10/15/2021: Not Sold (Estt: $440,000 – $578,000)

06/28/2023: Not Sold (Estimate: $253,000 – $380,000)

Richard Avedon, the new ‘top-seller’

At Paris Photo 2023, Gagosian Gallery will present works by William Eggleston (1939), Sally Mann (1951) and Richard Avedon (1923-2004). The latter is the world’s most successful photographer at auction. Since the beginning of the year, 55 of his photographs have been sold at auction, earning $3.9 million. Richard Avedon already has seven results above $200,000 in 2023, entering a particularly dynamic market in the United States, where 90% of his auction turnover has been affected.

Top 10 Photographers by Global Auction Turnover, January to November 2023

©artprice.com

Richard Avedon (1923–2004): $3,874,000 Cindy Sherman (1954-): $3,782,000 Barbara Kruger (1945–): $3,024,000 Richard Prince (1949–): $2,984,000 Hiroshi Sugimoto (1948–): $2,929,000 Ansel Easton Adams (1902–1984): $2,342,000 Robert Frank (1924-2019): $2,311,000 Robert Mapplethorpe (1946–1989): $1,953,000 William Eggleston (1939–): $1,937,000 Wolfgang Tillmans (1968–): $1,903,000

Cindy Sherman remains the second best-selling photographer in the world. However, the prices of his photographs have declined significantly, as evidenced by various sales of his work. Untitled Film #48 (1979), printed in triplicate in 40 x 50 cm format:

19/05/1999 – $200,500 (estimate: $60,000 – 80,000)

12/05/2004 – $321,600 (estimate: $200,000 – $300,000)

13/11/2007 – $1,217,000 (estimate: $800,000 – $1,200,000)

11/11/2014 -2,225,000 (estimate: $1,500,000 – $2,000,000)

27/06/2023 – $970,000 (Est: $800,000 – $1,000,000)

NFT joins the photo market

With its new digital zone, Paris Photo 2023 gives pride of place to digital art and NFTs. German gallery Nagel Drexler will present a solo show by crypto-art pioneer, Kevin Ebosch. The English platform Verse is joining with Nguyen Vahed Gallery to offer a selection of three big names in the Web3 ecosystem: 0xDEAFBEEF, Sofia Crespo, and Matt DesLauriers, four artists for whom Artprice already has estimates for the value of their works. There are enough consequences to speculate about. ,

Generative art is driving NFT sales this year. The great results of Dmitry Chernyak, Tyler Hobbs, Larva Labs and Snowfro have strengthened a market that is still young and volatile. However, in its brand new contemporary and ultra-contemporary art market report, Artprice found that NFT sales now represent 11% of auction revenues for artists under 40, making this medium a hotbed of young, fashionable signatures. It is the second largest medium after painting. Reason enough to try combining this technique with photography.

Source: www.streetinsider.com