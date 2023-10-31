Artists lose first round in copyright infringement case against AI art generator

Artists suing a generic artificial intelligence art generator have faced a major hurdle in the first lawsuit of its kind over the uncompensated and unauthorized use of billions of images downloaded from the Internet to train AI systems, with a federal judge has rejected most of the claims.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick found on Monday that copyright infringement claims cannot proceed against MidJourney and DeviantArt, and concluded that the charges are “flawed in several respects.” At issue are whether the AI ​​systems they run on actually contain copies of the copyrighted images that were used to create the infringing works and whether the artists can prove infringement in the absence of similar material created by the AI ​​tool. can do. Claims against the companies for infringement, rights of publicity, unfair competition and breach of contract were dismissed, although they are likely to be re-introduced.

Specifically, a direct infringement claim against Stability AI was allowed to proceed based on allegations that the company used copyrighted images without permission to create Stable Diffusion. Sustainability has refuted the argument that it stored and incorporated those images into its AI systems. It says the training of its models does not involve wholesale copying of tasks, but rather the development of parameters from those tasks – such as lines, colors, shades and other properties associated with themes and concepts – that collectively define how How things look. This issue, which could decide the case, remains controversial.

The lawsuit revolves around Stability’s Stable Diffusion, which is incorporated into the company’s AI image generator DreamStudio. In this case, the artists would have to establish that their works were used to train the AI ​​system. It has been alleged that DeviantArt’s DreamUp and MidJourney are operated by Stable Diffusion. A major hurdle artists face is that training datasets are largely a black box.

Rejecting the infringement claims, Orrick wrote that the plaintiffs’ theory is “unclear” as to whether Stable Diffusion contains copies of the stored training images that are used by DeviantArt and MidJourney. He pointed to the defense’s arguments that it is impossible for billions of images “to be compressed into one active program” like a static spread.

“Plaintiffs are required to articulate their theory with respect to compressed copies of the training images and to state facts in support of how Stable Propagation – a program that is open source, at least in part – operates with respect to the training images.” This would require amendments to be made, the judgment said.

Orrick questioned whether MidJourney and DeviantArt, which provide access to Stable Diffusion through their own apps and websites, could be liable for direct infringement if the AI ​​systems “consist only of algorithms and instructions designed to generate images.” Can be applied to creations that contain only certain elements of a copyrighted work.

The judge emphasized the absence of allegations that the companies played a positive role in the alleged violations. “Plaintiffs need to clarify their theory against MidJourney – is it based on MidJourney’s use of Stable Diffusion, on MidJourney’s own independent use of training images to train its product, or on both?” Auric wrote.

According to the order, artists will also have to show evidence of infringing works possibly produced by AI tools that are similar to their copyrighted material. This potentially presents a major issue as they acknowledged that “none of the static diffusion output images provided in response to a particular text prompt are likely to be a close match to any specific image in the training data.” Is.”

The decision said, “I am not convinced that copyright claims based on the derivative theory can survive absent ‘substantial similarity’ type allegations.”

Although the defendants have made a “strong case” that the claims should be dismissed without a chance to be re-argued, Orrick noted the artists’ argument that AI tools could create content that is too similar to their work to be considered counterfeit. Could be misinterpreted as.

Claims for violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, rights of publicity, breach of contract, and unfair competition for the removal of copyright management information were similarly dismissed.

“Plaintiffs are permitted to amend their theory to clarify it and to add plausible facts about the “compressed copies” in Stable Diffusion and how those copies exist (in a manner that infringes rights protected by the Copyright Act).” or are implemented by DreamStudio, DreamUp and MidJourney products offered to third parties,” Orrick wrote. “The same clarity and appreciation is required to hold Stability potentially liable for the use by third parties of its product, DreamStudio. “Charges should be offered.”

With regard to the right of publicity claim, which raises the issue of the defendants profiting from the plaintiff’s name by allowing users to request art in their style, the judge stressed that there was not enough information to support this argument. That companies used the artists’ identities to advertise products.

Two of the three artists who filed suit have dropped their infringement claims because they did not register their work with the Copyright Office before suing. Copyright claims will be limited to works by artist Sarah Anderson that she has registered. As evidence that Stable Diffusion was trained on her material, Anderson relied on the results of a search of her name on hasibeentrained.com, which allows artists to find out if their work was used in an AI model. Has been in training and offers opt-outs to help. Prevent further unauthorized use.

“While Defendants complain that Anderson’s reference to search results on the ‘HeavyBeanTrend’ website is inadequate, because the output pages show many hundreds of works that are not identified by specific artists, Defendants can test Anderson’s claims in the search ,” the ruling said.

Stability, DeviantArt and MidJourney did not respond to requests for comment.

On Monday, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to create some safeguards against AI. While it mostly focuses on reporting requirements on national security risks that exist in some companies’ systems, it also recommends watermarking of photos, videos and audios developed by AI tools to protect against deep fakes. When signing the order, Biden emphasized the technology’s ability to “tarnish reputations, spread fake news, and perpetrate fraud.”

“Including copyright and intellectual property protections in the AI ​​executive order reflects the importance of the creative community and IP-driven industries to America’s economic and cultural leadership,” the Human Artistry Campaign said in a statement.

At a meeting in July, leading AI companies voluntarily agreed to guardrails in a White House bid to manage the risks posed by the emerging technology in the absence of legislation setting limits around the development of new tools for the industry. Can regulate oneself. , Like the executive order issued by Biden, it was devoid of any kind of reporting mechanism or timeline that could legally bind the firms to their commitments.

Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com