Artistic milliners use innovation to stay ahead of the curve

Visionary and far-reaching thinking.

This is the ethos of Karachi-based denim mill Artistic Milliners, which has been at the forefront of environmental initiatives since its inception in 1949. Whether it’s generating its own electricity with enough capacity to sell some to the public grid, experimenting with traceability and regenerative farming, or being the first Pakistani denim company to have an environmentally conscious factory in LA. , Artistic continues to grow stronger.

“We are absolutely on the cutting edge,” said Katie Tagg, Artistic Milliners’ U.S.-based vice president of global marketing and sales.

According to Saqib Sohail, senior manager, responsible business projects, new initiatives abound. Wisely, this year the company moved into regenerative agriculture to maintain soil quality for optimal cotton yields and worker safety.

Over the years, the soil was subjected to harsh and toxic chemical fertilizers rendering it almost unusable. “This made the soil so hard that the seeds could not germinate properly,” Sohail said. “Couldn’t hole up in the plant.”

Farmers needed to use more and more fertilizer and chemicals, increasing the cost of caring for the soil for a good harvest in a population of farmers where money or materials were not to be wasted. According to Sohail, the result was terrible. “The entire water table was poisoned with arsenic and other chemicals and they couldn’t use it,” he said. “There was a lot of damage.”

Launched in partnership with Bestseller Group’s menswear brand, Jack & Jones, the project involves 92 farmers on more than 1,000 acres – and Artistic is looking to grow it by 25 to 35 per cent each year. Sohail noted how much of a positive impact this will have on raw materials and Scope 3 emissions which will help advance the company’s decarbonization and sustainability efforts.

Growing cover crops and marginal crops is also part of Artistic’s farm program, as well as the production of biochar, a commonly used soil amendment that is again gaining popularity among agricultural producers. It is essentially a light, carbon-rich black residue obtained from the burning of biomass (wood chips, plant remains, manure or other agricultural waste). Originally a DIY fertilizer, it is considered a long-term soil amendment and is particularly suited to microbial activity.

Artistic makes biochar from cotton waste, but encourages farmers to use the biomass and waste they generate to replenish the soil. It can be used on crops as well as permanent grasslands and pastures, providing relatively chemical-free land for cattle to graze.

“We have seen it firsthand,” Sohail said. “We visit the farms every other month.”

Chemical reduction also solves the problem of skin diseases among farmers, which is caused by toxic chemicals in the soil. According to Sohail, these have become much less common since the use of harsh chemicals began to decline.

Tague said the recent regenerative farming effort is in part an extension of the Milliner Cotton Initiative, a project that began in 2020 in Pakistan’s Punjab region, designed to focus on the entire scope of the cotton supply chain. Has been done It emphasizes visibility, women empowerment, capacity building and reducing extortion.

The most recent effort in regenerative farming equips participants to stay on their fields and live with Artisan – which is not only investing in farmers, but also reaping the benefits of a stable, productive community.

“There are a plethora of sustainable cotton standards and programs on the market, but none that look at the cotton supply chain as an entire ecosystem and propose interventions based on the complex inter-relationships of all supply chain players,” Omar Ahmed, CEO of Artistic Milliners, tells Rivet.

Traceability is a priority at Artistic, which has sold one million Jack & Jones garments made from organic fibers and featuring QR codes. The company recently received a grant from the German Development Bank to invest in smart farm projects that help digitize and assist farmers in the input of data. It is working with traceable blockchain technology and CropX, an app that does everything from collecting agricultural data to field monitoring to real-time conditions and agronomic recommendations.

Artistic is also in talks with New Zealand-based Oriten and Swiss-based Helixa to determine which of the two companies would be a better partner in testing the cotton to ensure compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. It is also in the early stages of two pilot programs with Better Cotton to determine the best, most accurate way to trace product from farm to gin to spinning mill.

The dream, Sohail said, is to have DNA markers at the farm level so that artisans no longer have to depend on forensic testing.

The company expects the science to develop rapidly. “We hope that the technology will improve over the next few years so that it becomes more cost-effective and we can do it on a larger scale,” Sohail said. “It can cost $200 to $250 per ton, covering only 100 acres of agricultural land, and right now we are dealing with about 30,000 acres. “It costs too much.”

Artistic also targets water usage and currently recycles 85 percent. The three-year-old dyeing technology, called Crystal Clear, is water-free and salt-free and is in its third version. According to Gibran Khaliq, head of marketing at Artistic, the substrate to water ratio a decade ago was 1 kg substrate and 20 liters of water; Now it is 1 to 6. It could be even lower, he said, but not without compromising the nature of the fabric.

Artistic is also utilizing waterless washing and finishing technologies that allow customers to move beyond traditional methods, particularly toward methods with zero discharge of hazardous chemicals or ZDHC. According to Tague, leaving potassium permanganate behind will be a challenge, as it is one of the most prevalent washing techniques.

One solution to the potassium permanganate challenge is called Brilliant Fade, an ozone booster that can create authentic vintage washes without PP, and is GOTS- and OEKO-TEX-certified and at ZDHC Level 3 to reduce impact on the environment and workers. Uses analogous chemicals. In partnership with Star Fades International, or SFI, Los Angeles-based Laundry Artistique has developed several new washes that reduce or completely eliminate the use of harmful chemicals, water and energy. The washes are engineered to be used on their own or in combination to create a variety of finishes, including recreating the classic stone wash without pumice, PP or bleach.

Another green solution to harsh chemicals is BioBlack TX, developed by biochemicals innovator Nature Coatings. A healthy alternative to petroleum-based black-tone dye, it contains a proprietary pigment derived from industrial wood waste from sustainably managed, certified sources.

Like artistic works to reduce water, it supports reducing waste across the board. It has invested in Laroche SA mechanical fiber recycling machines which it uses to convert industrial and post-consumer waste back into fibre, of which it now produces 500,000 kilograms per month. Sohail said Artistic is introducing innovative technologies to extend the length of the fiber, which typically becomes shorter and shorter with mechanical recycling, to maximize its reusability.

It’s all powered by Artistic Energy, the arm of the company that produces electricity for both its own operations and the public grid. Launched in 2018, it produces a combination of wind and solar power that is on track to reach 17 megawatts next year.

According to Sohail, the leadership decided that a change had to be made, that self-reliance was where the market was going. “I think probably consumers are ahead of both suppliers and brands in this regard because demand is going to move in that direction,” he said. “Consumers will drive brands and suppliers like ours there.”

Energy shortage has long been a major issue in Pakistan and solar energy has helped reduce its needs and dependence on fossil fuels, Sohail said.

There was no particular catalyst that moved the artistic needle in this direction. “There is a growing awareness that climate change is changing the way everyone does business,” he said. “The sooner you do it, the better, especially when you live in a country that ranks among the top 10 most climate-impacted countries in the world.”

Source: sourcingjournal.com