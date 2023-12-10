Artist Winifred Nungaq honored for contributions to Inuit culture

Summary: Winifred Nungaq, an entrepreneur and fashion designer, has been named Artist of the Year for Northern Quebec by the Conseil des Arts et des Lettres du Québec (CALQ) in recognition of her contributions to Inuit culture in the Nunavik region. Nungaq, who runs her own company called Winifred Designs, specializes in creating traditional Inuit parkas and also conducts workshops to pass on her knowledge to younger generations. The award comes with a prize of $10,000, which Nungak plans to use to invest in his business and purchase materials to build more parks.

Title: Celebrating Winifred Nungaq’s impact on Inuit culture

Winifred Nungak, an accomplished entrepreneur and fashion designer, has recently been honored by CALQ as Artist of the Year in Northern Quebec. This prestigious award serves to acknowledge the significant contributions of Nungaq to Inuit culture in the Nunavik region.

As the founder and owner of Winifred Designs, Nungaq has gained recognition for her unique creations that celebrate traditional Inuit fashion. With expertise in the production of authentic parks, she has become an icon of cultural transmission by conducting workshops to teach the art of park making to younger generations in various communities throughout Nunavik.

Nungak expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the award. “It’s amazing! I’m really grateful. This will allow me to invest in my company, buy more materials, and build more parks,” she shared in an interview.

This artistic entrepreneur, who hails from the Kangirsuk community, has dedicated herself to preserving the ancestral tradition of Inuit fashion. She hopes that receiving this award will inspire other creative individuals in Nunavik to continue and pursue their passion, thereby fostering a new generation of talent within the Inuit community.

The nomination for the Artist of the Year award was presented by the Cultural Institute Avataaq, an organization dedicated to promoting and preserving Inuit culture. Highlighting Nungak’s extraordinary work and influence, Andree Anne Wien, Art Department Coordinator at Awatak, said, “She works tirelessly and not only shares her creations but also imparts her knowledge and teaches sewing to the youth. She has truly become a fashion icon in Nunavik!”

CALQ also recognized the talent of Winifred Nungak and appreciated the extraordinary creativity and quality in her work. The Council hopes his recognition as Artist of the Year in the region will serve as an inspiration to other Indigenous creators, and encourage them to see their projects come to fruition.

To learn more about Nungak’s journey and achievements, a feature produced by La Fabrique Cultural program showcases her amazing work. Nungak’s exhibition is currently on display at the Salon des Metiers d’Art du Québec until December 17.

