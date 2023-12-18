Created in collaboration with climate scientists, marine biologists and oceanographers, Shezad Dawood’s work explores what binds us to the world and the need for radical empathy towards our fellow human beings.

A school ID card. USB stick. Cigarette. Little packets of soil, traces of the motherland left behind.

These are among the items hanging – in the form of textile paintings – in the nave of Salisbury Cathedral.

Titled Labanoff Cycles, they relate to British-Pakistani artist Shezad Dawood’s contextual Leviathan exhibition, which invites visitors to consider migration and climate change amid the cathedral’s Early English Gothic architecture.

The origins of the objects are far from the tranquility of such a sacred place: each is a personal effect of a refugee or migrant who lost his life while attempting the dangerous journey between North Africa and Italy, collected and stored by the Labanoff (laboratory) of Anthropology and Forensic Odontology at the University of Milan.

As well as helping “bring closer the families of refugees and migrants”, Labanoff collects objects as “forensic evidence against nation states” who may have deliberately turned a blind eye to refugee boats in distress, David said. Were staying.

Particularly in an era in which he sees previously relatively isolated incidents “amplified as populist government policy,” the London-based artist has cataloged the unfortunate objects with an additional purpose in mind: fostering empathy. .

inside things, inside mind

“Each forensic tray is a human life, and looking at them gave me the sense that these are individual human lives with dreams, hopes, hobbies, ambitions and love,” the London-based artist told Euronews Culture. “If objects can do this to me, then bringing them out to the wider public can perhaps influence the debate and how we view them – literally as other human beings, not as ‘invaders’ or other ways in which they are demonized.” is made.”

In addition to the Lebanoff Cycle, Leviathan includes works such as where do we Go Now?A resin sculpture based on Jonathan Swift’s 1704 satire story of a tub,

However, in David’s rendition of the story, some of the 18th-century sailors have been replaced by a refugee and a United Nations aid worker. Most poignantly, the sculpture – whose multicolored coloring gives the work an ever-changing hue depending on the lighting conditions – is housed within the Chapter House of Salisbury Cathedral, where a well-preserved original of the Magna Carta is housed. . For David, its location in Chapter House, importantly, places the work “in dialogue” with “an evolving notion of human rights over time”.

Climate Inspired Creations

A motif connecting David’s recent work – for example his Coral Alchemy (Acropora Grove) sculpture, which depicts human impact on coral reef systems, concurrently on display at Abu Dhabi’s Manar – is climate change. Leviathan continues this thematic thread with Anthropopanzea (Hapalochlaena lunulata), a textile work in the cathedral’s north transept that takes viewers back in time to a single supercontinent and superocean, accompanied by a small whale sculpture ( also known as Leviathan) refers to Herman Melville. moby dick To express the tension between man and nature.

Cathedral visitors can also sit in front of the two most recent episodes of the artist’s ongoing Leviathan film cycle, one taking viewers through the mangroves of Senegal, and the other through the Atlantic Forest in Brazil.

Realized in collaboration with climate scientists, marine biologists and oceanographers, the works explore the interconnectedness of our world – and the need for radical empathy not only towards our fellow humans, but also towards the planet.

“My mission is to look at how we awaken greater empathy for other humans as well as the non-human world,” David said. “Not as a binary separate from us, but as something with which we are intimately connected and part of.”

The artist sees “breaking down the artificial divide between nature and culture” through increased empathy as nothing less than an “existential question.” “If we eliminate all marine life and the oceans become lifeless, we will all die because it – we – are a system, whether we want to treat it that way or not,” he explained.

What is striking throughout Leviathan is the clear tone of optimism. This is not least evident in the video works, which are set in a near-future world and use traditional knowledge and stories to consider strategies for survival – perhaps best summed up in the closing line of the latest episode. It is: “And at last, the dark no longer scares me.”

This optimism undoubtedly stems from the show’s cathedral context.

The Revd Dr Kenneth Padley, chairman of the cathedral’s arts advisory panel and its Canon Treasurer, sees the cathedral as a suitable venue for the show – and especially in the run-up to Christmas.

“For us, the work that Shezad is doing around migration and climate change is a depiction of the squalor of the world that Jesus was born in, that’s the truth at the heart of Christmas,” he told Euronews Culture. “In particular relation to migration, there is that part of the Christmas story where Jesus himself is a migrant where he flees from the evil King Herod.”

In addition to well-attended Advent and Christmas services, David’s works are in dialogue with the daily rhythm of the cathedral as a place of worship.

Beth Hughes, the cathedral’s visual arts curator, suggested, “Each hour we say a two-minute prayer… It can feel like an answer to the question asked in the artworks.”

Leviathan runs at Salisbury Cathedral until 4 February 2024. The exhibition is free with admission to the cathedral.

