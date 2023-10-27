(Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Artist Ryder Ripps and Ripps’ business partner, Jeremy Kahane, have been ordered to pay nearly $1.6 million to Yuga Labs, the creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club, concluding a lengthy court battle over copyright infringement.

According to CoinTelegraph, US District Judge for Central California, John F. Walter ruled Wednesday that the couple must pay for “recovery and damages” in addition to legal fees. Walter awarded Yuga Labs $1.38 million after concluding that the company was entitled to repayment – ​​or court-ordered repayment – ​​of illegally obtained profits, as well as $200,000 in statutory damages related to the cybersquatting violations. The order also includes attorney fees and costs from Ripps and Kahane after the judge deemed the trademark infringement an “exceptional case.” In the order, Walter argued that “infringing and non-infringing elements [the] The work cannot be easily distinguished” and said that trademark infringement was an “exceptional case”.

Related Articles

The judge wrote in his decision, “A trademark case is generally considered extraordinary for purposes of awarding attorneys’ fees when a party has taken positions that could be construed as ‘malicious, fraudulent, willful or intentional.’ can be described.”

Yuga Labs filed a complaint about this In June 2022, after Reps start selling RR/BAYC NFT which were similar to Yuga Labs bored ape yacht club Collection. However, Ripps claimed that the RR/BAYC NFT was a form of appropriation art intended to undermine BYC, which he said he believed to have been fabricated. Alt-right, with neo-Nazi dog whistles and imagery,

Yuga Labs, which has denied that their project references esoteric right-wing ideology, sued Ripps for trademark infringement and cybersquatting, their main argument being that Ripps was misleading potential customers with their knockoff project. Was doing.

In late April, Walter ruled in favor of Yuga in partial summary judgment on the first cause of action for “misdesignation of origin” and the third cause of action for “cybersquatting”. In that partial summary judgment, Walter determined that Ripps and Kahane violated the Lanham Act of 1946, the primary federal trademark statute in the US. The law prohibits trademark infringement, trademark dilution and false advertising. Walters applied the Rogers test, a court precedent established in 1989 that allows trademark infringement to protect free creative expression.

“In this case, the Court concludes that there is a likelihood of confusion given the complexity and sophistication required to understand blockchains and verify provenance,” Walter wrote in his April decision. “Defendants knew that their RR/BAYC NFTs were likely to be confused with YUGA’s BYC NFTs and that at least some purchasers of their RR/BAYC NFTs would consider the RR/BAYC NFTs to be a separate and distinct product from YUGA’s BYC NFTs.” There will be difficulty in identifying it as a product. ,

ARTnews Both parties were contacted for comment but received no response at press time.

Source: www.artnews.com