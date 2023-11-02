Artist duo Drift will open a museum in Amsterdam to showcase their epic installations in their ‘full glory’ artnet news

archive

The Drift Museum – which also includes an indoor port – is scheduled to open in 2024 or 2025.

Drift, artist duo Ralf Nauta and Lonke Gordijn, are pictured with Drift Museum co-founder Eduard Zenon. Photo courtesy of Drift

Dutch artist duo Drift, known for creating large-scale choreographed sculptures and kinetic installations, is launching a new museum in Amsterdam, scheduled to open in 2024 or 2025, that will allow them to better showcase their works. Will give control.

The duo of Ralf Nauta and Lonke Gordijn have partnered with entrepreneur Eduard Zenon, co-founder of baby stroller company Bugaboo and owner of several sustainable businesses, on the Drift Museum.

Nauta and Gordijn first saw the building, Van Gendt Hollen, in 2013 and thought it was their dream location for a studio for their monumental installations. The massive 139,930-square-foot facility consists of five industrial factory halls designed by architect Dolph Van Gendt in 1898. (Drift doesn’t always make monumental installations. Earlier this year, he embraced “Barbie Mania” with his work, materialism barbieMade from disintegrated doll parts.)

Gordijn explained that everyone loves spaces with high ceilings and large open floors, and Nota added, “When we first walked into this space, it was just sheer grandeur.”

Zanen, now co-founder of the museum, also fell in love with the building and purchased it at the time as a potential headquarters for Bugaboo. He said the building had “very nice features and structures.”

“We didn’t get to the point where we would make a headquarters in this building because the two founders had a disagreement about the future, so I bought the remaining 50 percent of the building,” Zannon said. “I started making new plans.”

Following the success of his solo exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum in 2018, Drift decided to start developing his own museum and reached out to Zenon, who he said had already been admiring his work “for a long time”. .

“We decided to call Edward and see if we could buy it from him. Then we got to know each other and we started clicking,” Gordijn said. Zanan called the relationship a “match made in heaven”.

Nauta said the structure was used as a factory to make stream days during the Industrial Revolution in the Netherlands and its connection to the history of technology resonated with artists. Drift was also inspired by Olafur Eliasson’s 2004 work installed in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, with Nauta calling it “the most powerful thing we had seen”. [that] Set us on your path.”

The museum will take up approximately 86,111-square-feet of space in two of the five factory halls. The rest of Van Gendt Hollen will be converted into sports centers, restaurants, offices and spaces for start-up companies focused on sustainability. The building required a large-scale, sustainable renovation to open as an energy-neutral museum late next year or early 2025.

The team is using a custom-built machine right in the hall to create modular walls from sustainable and fire-retardant bio-composite materials from other Xenon companies. The modular walls will allow artists flexibility in the museum interior to adapt their work to the space, rather than the other way around as is the case with site-specific installations.

,[For the] Nauta said, “For the first time, we can create museums around works, museums designed for pieces.” “The compromises you sometimes have to make with specific locations take away from what the piece could be.”

The massive project also includes an indoor port to bring people to the museum by electric boats, relieving the strain imposed by transportation on the environment, Gordijn said. Zannen said it took four years for the team to obtain the necessary permits to build their indoor port.

“The experience of everything starts when you enter the boats,” Nauita said. “We will get people into a certain mindset, so we have to design everything that happens within that boat.”

Nauta said visitors to the Drift Museum will follow the entire story as they move from room to room and see each piece of the two. Gordijn calls this “living material” with 50 percent new pieces and 50 percent old pieces reaching their full potential in a space the team can control. Following the opening, Drift will continue to develop new works that will premiere at the museum, transforming its experience.

“This is an opportunity to show [our work] This is its full glory. Now we have a space that can create that full experience, so we want to maximize its potential and that’s our mission,” Gordijn said. “Think about light, specific tempo, timing, size of space – all these things affect a piece and now we have control over it all. it’s very exciting.”

