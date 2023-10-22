Artist Brian Wilson named "Greatest Music Innovator"

(Credit: Far Out / Alamy)

There are only a few rock artists who have shaped the pop landscape like Brian Wilson. Throughout his time with The Beach Boys, Wilson’s knack for knowing the right way to harmonize and move between different keys turned the rock landscape on its head, allowing artists like The Beatles to use it on their future projects. Had to follow his footsteps. Although Wilson freely admits to taking pieces from rock’s past, he still believes that this musician has moved the music forward more than any other.

However, when Wilson started out, he gravitated towards the Stone Age sounds of rock. Long before the British Invasion began their work in homes around the world, artists like Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis laid the groundwork for what Wilson would do with The Beach Boys, and what the teenage lifestyle in America should be, Prepared its snapshot.

Taking over the vocal talents of The Four Freshmen, Wilson began creating tracks that reflected a sense of teenage angst through the backdrop of the California lifestyle. Even though Wilson could have easily played songs about going to high school dances his entire life, he has his sights set on something bigger in the future.

Once artists like Bob Dylan and The Beatles began to view the album as an art form, Wilson began laying the foundation for The Beach Boys. with the release of pet sound, The maestro introduced new layers of harmonies that had been ignored by most in the rock field, creating distinct textures that felt like stepping into another world when you put on headphones.

Although Wilson acknowledged that The Beatles played an important role in his development, he cited Bach as one of the cornerstones in popular music. When talking about the influence of classical music, Wilson considered Bach one of the greatest examples of pushing the boundaries with popular music, saying, “I have to tell you that J.S. Bach is easily one of the most influential figures in the history of the world.” Was a great musical innovator.” …I think I would have been a classical musician. But not like Mozart, Beethoven or Tchaikovsky. I would have been like Bach, using counterpoint, layering things. Of all the composers, he is the one that means the most to me.”

Considering his deep musical vocabulary, it is easy to see where Wilson’s approach to music fits into that classical framework. During songs such as ‘God Only Knows’, the emphasis on counterpoint shifts to harmony singing, almost sounding like a choral symphony if sung acapella.

Over the next few years Wilson would try to scratch that classical itch even further. During songs like ‘Good Vibrations’, the musical mastermind was known to mess with every piece of music, inserting everything from theremin to lead cello into the final mix of the song.

Even though rock and roll is considered the antithesis of proper music, Wilson was one of the few who was proud to wear his classical influences on his sleeve. Rock may be a dirty genre, but when it takes cues from the clean side of music it shines more than any other song on the charts.

