Artificial Sweeteners and Diabetes/Low Glycemic Diet wealth of geeks

Artificial sweeteners have come a long way from the cyclamates of the 1960s and the saccharins of the 1970s. Global Industry Analysts, Inc. According to a report by , the market for sugar substitutes is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2030.

The market, which faced a temporary slowdown during the pandemic, is now back on its feet – good news for those looking to cut down their cane sugar consumption.

satisfy sugar cravings

When the artificial sweetener aspartame hit the market in 1981, diabetics around the world celebrated. Saccharin, known for its bitter taste, has become the primary choice for artificial sweeteners since cyclamate was banned by the US Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s.

Aspartame was first available in sweetener packets under the Equal brand, then in chewing gum and hard candy, and finally in soft drinks. It is now available in over 6,000 products in the United States. Its success proved that Americans were ready for a new, better-tasting sugar alternative. The aftertaste was still present, but it was a marked improvement compared to saccharin.

One of the drawbacks of aspartame is that it degrades under high heat, making it unsuitable for baked goods or anything that is cooked. This prompted food companies to experiment and introduce sugar alternatives that could be used in cooking and baking, now common on supermarket shelves.

A healthy option?

Ever since sugar alternatives came on the market, there has been debate over whether they are healthy. To date, there is no consensus on this issue.

Since sugar substitutes do not raise blood sugar levels, it is safe for diabetics to consume them in soft drinks or chewing gum, for example.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sugar substitutes also do not contribute to cavities and tooth decay.

While drinking diet soda is not a long-term solution to weight loss, according to Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health, it may be helpful for adults looking to lose weight. While long-term studies are inconclusive, most adults lost some weight when they switched from regular soft drinks to sugar-free drinks, based solely on the reduction in calories and carbohydrates. For example, one can of regular Coca-Cola contains 192 calories and 52 grams of carbohydrates. If someone regularly drinks three cans a day, switching to the sugar-free version will reduce his calorie consumption by 576 calories, and he will consume 156 grams less carbohydrates per day. In one month, that person will reduce 17,280 calories and 4,680 grams of carbohydrates from their diet.

Or not so much?

The Mayo Clinic also notes that studies on long-term, daily use of artificial sweeteners suggest a link to a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and even possibly death. It should be noted that the research is inconclusive and does not include information on other variables and risk factors, such as diet and exercise levels.

Some people do not like the taste of artificial sweeteners in food. They also feel that substitutes do not satisfy them as well as natural sugar, so they would prefer to eat real sugar, but in moderation.

“As a person with type 1 diabetes, I’ve experimented with different sugar substitutes over the years,” says food blogger Bella Bucciotti of xoxoBella. But I’ve found that nothing beats the natural sweetness of honey or the flavor of reducing the amount of sugar in my favorite recipes. I would prefer to use real ingredients in moderation rather than relying on artificial sweeteners that are not effective at all.”

So, there’s no solid evidence that sugar alternatives are actually bad for you, but experts recommend people eat healthy foods instead of consuming too many artificial sweeteners to aid weight loss.

Low Carb/Low Glycemic Meal Plan

The keto diet has grown in popularity over the past few years, but it’s not exactly a new way of eating. Doctors have long been advising diabetic patients to pay attention to their carbohydrate intake. Foods with a low “glycemic load” – that is, they do not raise blood glucose (sugar) levels as much or as quickly – are usually low in carbohydrates and, thus, are good choices for people who limit their carbohydrates. Want to reduce intake.

There are many low-glycemic food lists online, making it easy for dieters to find better foods at a glance. Contrary to what many people believe about fruits being suitable for a diabetic diet, there are many low-glycemic fruits, including apples, peaches, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, plums, and grapes. Low glycemic vegetables on the list include onions, lettuce, greens, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower and eggplant.

Even grains and legumes can be part of a healthy low-glycemic diet. Grains include barley, whole grain pasta, and sourdough bread. Legumes on the list include kidney beans, pinto beans, lentils, tofu and soy meat substitutes. Milk and cheese are low-g dairy products.

A healthy diet is the best option for losing weight and maintaining good blood sugar levels. Still, most people can eat artificial sweeteners occasionally without worrying about harming their health.

This article was produced by Media Decisions and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Source: wealthofgeeks.com