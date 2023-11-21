Artificial Intelligence Shakeup: Is It Time to Buy Microsoft Stock?

Sam Altman’s ouster as OpenAI CEO sent shockwaves through the tech world, and he made headlines this morning when he was selected to lead Microsoft’s MSFT “new advanced AI research team.” Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with former company president Greg Brockman, who would also join Microsoft after the OpenAI board of directors opposed Altman’s removal.

While OpenAI is still a private company, it is famous for the advancement and development of artificial intelligence as the creator of the popular AI application ChatGPT. For Microsoft, the talent pool that Altman can bring could lead to a competitive advantage in the AI ​​field, especially in the enterprise framework.

Many OpenAI employees want Altman to go after Microsoft, it could also keep Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL away as it relates to better enterprise AI applications and investors might wonder if it’s time to buy MSFT shares. Has gone.

Microsoft’s AI capabilities

Notably, Microsoft is the largest shareholder in OpenAI, having partnered with the tech startup after investing $1 billion in the company in 2019. Microsoft is also the exclusive provider of OpenAI to cloud computing enterprises.

Microsoft AI, powered by its Azure cloud, integrates artificial intelligence into many of its products and services, including Windows, Xbox, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Defender. Microsoft’s stock is up +58% this year and the software giant is seen as the leader in enterprise AI applications, with Alphabet having the largest consumer-facing capabilities, while e-commerce giant Amazon is also involved.

Zacks Investment Research

Development and evaluation

With its products and services enhanced by AI, Microsoft’s annual earnings are currently projected to grow 13% in fiscal 2024 and 14% to $12.71 per share in fiscal 2025. At the top line, total sales are projected to grow 14% in FY2014 and 13% to $274.82 billion in FY2015.

Microsoft’s stock currently trades at 33.2X Forward Earnings, a premium to the S&P 500’s 21.1X, but slightly lower than the Zacks Computer-Software industry average of 36.3X and a clear leader in the sector.

However, in terms of price to sales, Microsoft’s P/S ratio of 11.3X is 3.6X of the benchmark and also above its industry average of 7.3X.

ground level

While Microsoft stock was up +2% on today’s news that Sam Altman will lead its AI research team, the valuation of MSFT shares indicates the potential for better buying opportunities ahead. For now, Microsoft’s stock is carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

