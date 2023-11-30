Artificial Intelligence is already present in our hospitals. 5 questions people want answered

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being used in health care. AI can find patterns in medical images to help diagnose disease. This can help predict who may get sick in a hospital ward. It can create rapid summaries of medical research papers to help doctors stay up to date with the latest evidence.

These are examples of AI taking over or shaping decisions previously made by health professionals. More applications are being developed.

But what do consumers think about the use of AI in health care? And how should their answers shape how it is used in the future?

What do consumers think?

AI systems are trained to see patterns in large amounts of data. Based on these patterns, AI systems can make recommendations, suggest a diagnosis or initiate action. They can potentially learn continuously, becoming better at tasks over time.

If we combine the international evidence, including our own and that of others, it seems that the majority of consumers accept the potential value of AI in health care.

This value may include, for example, increasing the accuracy of diagnosis or improving access to care. At present, these are largely potential benefits rather than proven.

But consumers say their approval is conditional. He still has serious concerns.

1. Does AI work?

A fundamental expectation is that AI tools work well. Often, consumers say that AI should be at least as good as a human doctor at its tasks. They say we should not use AI if it will lead to more misdiagnosis or medical errors.

2. Who is responsible if AI goes wrong?

Consumers also worry that if AI systems make decisions without human input – such as diagnosis or treatment planning, it may not be clear who is responsible for errors. So people often want physicians to be responsible for final decisions and for protecting patients from harm.

3. Will AI make health care less fair?

If health services are already discriminatory, AI systems could learn these patterns from the data and replicate or worsen discrimination. AI used in health care could therefore worsen health disparities. Consumers in our study said this is not OK.

4. Will AI make health care dehumanizing?

Consumers concerned that AI will take the “human” elements out of health care are increasingly saying that AI tools should support rather than replace doctors. Often, this is because AI is believed to lack important human qualities such as empathy. Consumers say a health professional’s communication skills, care and touch are especially important when feeling unsafe.

5. Will AI de-skill our health workers?

Consumers value human physicians and their expertise. In our research with women about AI in breast screening, women were concerned about the potential impact on radiologists’ skills and expertise. Women saw this expertise as a valuable shared resource: too much reliance on AI tools, and this resource could be lost.

Consumers and communities need to have their say

The Australian health care system cannot focus solely on the technical elements of AI tools. Social and ethical considerations, including high-quality engagement with consumers and communities, are essential in shaping the use of AI in health care.

Communities need opportunities to develop digital health literacy: the digital skills to access reliable, trustworthy health information, services and resources.

Respectful engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities must be central. This includes upholding Indigenous data sovereignty, which the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies describes as:

The right of indigenous peoples to control the collection, ownership and application of data about indigenous communities, people, lands and resources.

This includes any use of data to create AI.

Respectful engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities is vital. Thurtell/Getty Images

Before managers design (more) AI into health systems, before regulators create guidance for how AI should and should not be used, and before physicians purchase a new AI tool for their practice. It is important to have significant consumer and community engagement before even being considered.

We are making some progress. Earlier this year, we conducted a citizen jury on AI in health care. We supported 30 diverse Australians from every state and territory to spend three weeks learning about AI in health care and developing recommendations for policymakers.

Their recommendations, which will be published in a forthcoming issue of the Medical Journal of Australia, have informed the recently released national roadmap for using AI in health care.

That’s not everything

Health professionals also need to be skilled and supported to use AI in health care. They need to learn to become critical users of digital health tools, including understanding their advantages and disadvantages.

Our analysis of safety incidents reported to the Food and Drug Administration shows that the most serious harms reported to the U.S. regulator are not from a faulty device, but from the way consumers and physicians use the device.

We also need to consider when health professionals should tell patients that AI tools are being used in their care, and when health workers should seek informed consent for that use.

Ultimately, those involved at every stage of AI development and use need to get into the habit of asking themselves: Do consumers and communities agree that this is an appropriate use of AI?

Only then will we have the AI-enabled health care system that consumers really want.

Source: theconversation.com