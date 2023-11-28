Your Cyber ​​Monday 50% Off Deal on Options 101

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is estimated to increase in size 125.3 billion US dollars growing rapidly CAGR of 22.26%. The AI ​​field is experiencing significant growth due to its role in preventing fraud and malicious attacks. In recent times, the cyber security sector has witnessed an increase in malicious activities, including theft of personal and organizational data. Organizations want to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance threat detection, pattern recognition, and response time, thereby effectively dealing with various threats, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Get some insights on market size historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023 to 2027) before purchasing the full report –Request a Sample Report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – Company Analysis

company landscape – The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented with the presence of many global and regional companies. Some of the major companies offering artificial intelligence (AI) in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Argo AI LLC, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., CognitiveScale, DataDirect Networks Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Limited.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; Recovery Analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and the threat of recession

Global competitiveness and dominant competitive position

Tesla – The company’s AI-driven approach to vision and planning, along with optimized use of inference hardware, is the only means to achieve a comprehensive solution for full self-driving and beyond, which are the core offerings under its AI segment. Additionally, its automotive segment includes various services such as non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, used vehicle sales, retail merchandise, sales to external customers from acquired subsidiaries and revenue generated from vehicle insurance.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – Segmentation Assessment



section overview

Technavio segments the market based on component (software, hardware and services), end-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and the Middle East and Have done. Africa).

The software segment of the AI ​​sector is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. AI empowers software developers to create intelligent applications, whether enhancing existing applications through machine learning or speech recognition or creating entirely new applications using AI platforms. These programming tools, including algorithms, libraries, frameworks or software stacks, help users develop deep machine learning skills – a key characteristic expected to become a standard in software development.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market.

During the forecast period, North America is projected to contribute 56% to the global market share of artificial intelligence. The United States is leading AI investments in North America. As the understanding of AI among investment and business circles deepens, the AI ​​investment and financing landscape is expected to become more balanced, with a reduction in investment frequency and an increase in investment volume. In particular, industries such as health care, education, and autonomous driving startups continue to support leading AI entities following competitive rounds with substantial investments outside the United States. Google LLC, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. Major tech giants such as those headquartered in the US invest heavily in AI R&D services, thereby fueling market growth in the region.

For information on global, regional and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market , market dynamics

Major trends – Major trend: The emergence of narrow AI (weak AI) in the artificial intelligence market, exemplified by systems that mimic human intelligence for specific purposes, such as Siri by Apple and IBM Watson.

Major trend: The emergence of narrow AI (weak AI) in the artificial intelligence market, exemplified by systems that mimic human intelligence for specific purposes, such as Siri by Apple and IBM Watson. Narrow AI includes applications such as Siri and IBM Watson that employ technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, and pattern recognition for specific problem-solving without true intelligence or self-awareness.

major challenges – Key Challenge: Shortage of AI experts hinders the growth of the AI ​​field, with most companies lacking the expertise and resources needed to effectively leverage machine learning and deep learning applications.

Key Challenge: Shortage of AI experts hinders the growth of the AI ​​field, with most companies lacking the expertise and resources needed to effectively leverage machine learning and deep learning applications. Using AI/ML algorithms at scale requires substantial investment and access to large datasets, infrastructure and expert teams, creating difficulties for many businesses, thus hindering the development of robust AI technology. and market growth potentially slows down over the forecast period.

What are the key data included in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors driving the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the market focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Industry in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) market vendors

TOC

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market segmentation by component Market segmentation by end-user customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

Source: www.benzinga.com