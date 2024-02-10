“A $1 trillion industry by the end of the decade.” Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company does the same project for semiconductors. This isn’t a strange prediction at all, given that the semiconductor market is already above $500 billion.

Unsurprisingly, McKinsey has ranked artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the top growth drivers for semiconductors in the coming years. Investors have many ways to profit from the booming semiconductor market. Here are three top stocks to buy right now.

1. Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA Without a doubt, the 800-pound gorilla is making AI chips right now. but don’t ignore Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 1.85%).

The company launched its Instinct MI300 graphics processing unit (GPU) in December 2023. AMD CEO Lisa Su claimed that the new chips are “the highest-performing accelerators in the world for generative AI.” Three tech giants are already planning to use the MI300 chip – Microsoft, meta platformAnd Oracle,

While AMD is expected to gain an edge over Nvidia in the server market, the company also has high expectations for its AI personal computer (PC) chips. “We’re seeing AI PCs becoming a bigger factor,” AMD President Victor Peng told CNBC earlier this month. He said the company has “made good headway in AI PCs” thanks to its recent product announcements.

Some investors were disappointed by AMD’s guidance for first-quarter 2024 revenue. However, focusing on just one quarter is short-sighted. AI is still in its early innings, and AMD appears to be well positioned to deliver strong long-term growth.

2. Applied Materials

During the gold rush days, those providing picks and shovels often made more profits than those who mined the gold. I think that applied material (AMAT 6.87%) is a great example of the “pick-and-shovel” game in the semiconductor market.

Applied Materials manufactures semiconductor fabrication equipment and provides services and consulting to support chip makers. In addition, the company sells equipment used to make displays for electronic devices.

CEO Gary Dickerson believes Applied Materials’ growth thesis has four components:

The semiconductor market will grow faster than the overall gross domestic product (GDP). The wafer-fabrication market will grow faster than the semiconductor market. Applied Materials’ wafer-fab growth will exceed wafer-fab market growth. Applied Materials’ services business will grow faster than its equipment business.

I think Dickerson meets all four of these assumptions. So Applied Materials should be a great choice for investors looking to profit from semiconductor market growth – and especially for those who don’t want to pick individual chipmaker stocks.

3. Broadcom

broadcom AVGO (0.68%) is the world’s third-largest chipmaker by market cap, behind only Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, It is also a major player in the infrastructure software market.

The AI ​​boom should provide a big tailwind for Broadcom over the next decade and beyond. Generative AI already accounts for 15% of the company’s semiconductor revenue. Broadcom expects that number to exceed 25% in 2024.

Broadcom should also benefit from AI with its recent acquisition of VMware. Organizations will continue to move their apps and data to the cloud to harness the power of AI. VMware’s products help them move to the cloud more quickly.

In addition to strong growth prospects, Broadcom also offers investors something extra – a dividend. The company’s dividend yield is currently around 1.7%. Broadcom has increased its dividend payout for 13 consecutive years.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions at Meta Platform and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com