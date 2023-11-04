Artificial intelligence accelerates search for more durable, high-performance polymers

PolyID revolutionizes materials discovery by making it faster and easier than ever to find durable and high-performance polymers for a given application. Credit: Elizabeth Stone, NREL

Great chemists have found ways to combine carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen into all kinds of plastics: leak-proof food packaging, heat-resistant car parts, durable personal protective equipment – ​​the list is long.

The real challenge for a materials scientist in the 21st century is to find the right recipe to make polymers more durable and higher performing at the same time – especially if all you have is petrochemicals.

“Petroleum consists largely of hydrocarbons – essentially arrangements of carbon and hydrogen linked together chemically that have some remarkable and advantageous properties,” said Brandon Knott, a scientist at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

“But hydrocarbons lack heteroatoms such as oxygen and nitrogen, and when forming polymers they require broader functionality than hydrocarbons, so adding them can require significant energy.”

A good solution, Knott explained, is to add oxygen- and nitrogen-rich biomass and waste to the ingredient list. Corn stalks, algae, and even waste contain additional chemical bonds that often provide chemists with greater flexibility to achieve specific properties.

But looking for that perfect recipe for both stability and unmatched performance?

An NREL machine learning tool, PolyID: Polymer Inverse Design, makes balancing easy. Using artificial intelligence, the device can predict material properties based on molecular structure. This allows millions of potential polymer designs to be screened to create a short list of candidates for a given application.

The tools are discussed in depth large molecules,

Smart algorithm links physical properties to molecular structure

The algorithm behind PolyID is a state-of-the-art advancement of a fundamental approach called “group-contribution theory.” The tool makes connections between the arrangement of oxygen, hydrogen, carbon and other elements and material properties to predict characteristics such as elasticity, heat tolerance and sealant performance.

With a growing library of relationships between the molecular structures of polymers and their known properties, it “learns” to predict how new polymers can be designed to achieve specific physical characteristics.

“If you do this with a few thousand polymers to train the algorithm, you start to get really accurate predictions for structures that haven’t been seen before by the algorithm and probably haven’t been made before,” Lead said. Nolan Wilson explained Writer on Paper.

With thousands of polymers in its reference library, this tool enables scientists to work backwards when discovering new polymer designs. They can first identify the desired properties and select potential polymer designs.

Case Study: Finding Biodegradable Alternatives to Today’s Food Packaging Films

For example, NREL scientists used PolyID to rapidly screen more than 15,000 plant-based polymers in search of biodegradable alternatives to today’s food packaging films. Packaging films made primarily of high-density polyethylene – a petroleum-based material – are often designed to withstand high temperatures and create a strong vapor seal to keep food fresh.

The NREL team prioritized those properties in PolyID, while adding other desirable characteristics including biodegradability and a low greenhouse gas footprint. The tool produced a shortlist of seven polymer designs that could be made from biomass.

After further testing in the laboratory, the team confirmed the tool’s predictions. Not only will all seven polymers withstand higher temperatures, but they can also do so while reducing net greenhouse gas emissions and keeping food fresher longer.

A device for tailoring polymers to industry requirements

With millions of unique materials possible from biomass, waste, and traditional feedstocks, prioritizing sustainability in the design of new polymers has been challenging – even for the most talented chemists.

This happens when consumers demand more of the products they interact with. Many companies are responding by innovating their products to reduce waste, promote recycling, and reduce their carbon footprint. But achieving those goals without compromising product performance can be a difficult balancing act.

According to Wilson, where PolyID shines most is its ability to accommodate performance along with many other sustainability considerations.

“Some of these could serve as direct replacements for comparable petroleum polymers,” he explained. “But, in many cases, they are even better in terms of performance and stability.”

Food packaging like this can do more than just improve shelf life. The coating on a pair of skis will not only help protect from cold and snow. The thermoplastics shell present in bike helmets can provide more protection than your brain. They can do this while also supporting a healthy environment.

A. Nolan Wilson et al, PolyID: Artificial Intelligence for the Discovery of Performance-Advantaged and Sustainable Polymers, large molecules (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.macromol.3c00994

