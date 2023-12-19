NEWARK, Del., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The artificial flowers market is expected to be valued US$3,146.0 million In 2024. For 2023, the valuation was pegged at US$2,987.7 million, The market is projected to grow from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 5.5%. Market value is projected to reach by 2034 5,373.9 million US dollars.

The demand for artificial flowers has increased as the product is emerging as an alternative to real flowers. Manufacturers are taking advantage of existing technology to create fake flowers that mimic real flowers. To deal with the problem of fake flowers having no smell unlike real ones, scented artificial flowers are also being produced.

The demand for artificial flowers has increased as the interior trend is increasing in both homes and commercial spaces. Home decor is emerging as an important trend, especially in urban areas, with home renovation motivating people to decorate homes. Artificial flowers are also being used as decoration at commercial places. Weddings have emerged as a major source of fake flower sales.

Artificial flowers face the challenge of overcoming consumer trends toward real flowers. Customers love real flowers because of the freshness they add to the setting as well as the smell. Real flowers are effective even in areas where artificial flowers have not yet made significant inroads. The cost of artificial flowers is also a concern, although manufacturers are making cheaper flowers that appeal to the price-conscious.

,Artificial flowers are becoming a major part of social events. Artificial flowers decorated in bouquets, garlands and other arrangements are being used for gifts, awards and other purposes. Artificial flowers in small quantities are also benefiting from the growing gift culture. Thus, the use of artificial flowers for social occasions as well as gifts presents opportunities in the market., They say Sneha VargheseSenior Advisor for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Highlights from Artificial Flowers Market

is estimated to be valued at In 2024. The material most often used in artificial flowers is polyester. By 2024, polyester is expected to account for 35.7% Of market share.

Of market share. The use of artificial flowers in commercial spaces has conquered the residential sector. By 2024, commercial application is expected to account for 61.4% Of market share.

Of market share. Australia is one of the promising countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for Australia is estimated at 6.0%.

China and India are two countries with market potential in Asia. CAGR estimated for China and India over the forecast period 5.7% And 5.8%, Respectively.

And Respectively. It is expected that the market will enter a CAGR of 5.6% in Germany during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of Artificial Flowers Market

Technology is being explored to design artificial flowers as well as to add scent to them. Offering products at discounted prices is a common strategy among market players. Market players are introducing artificial flowers as a clear competition to real flowers.

Major companies in the artificial flowers market

Treelocate (Europe) Limited

Foshan Tongxin Artificial Flowers Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Fusheng Art Products Co., Ltd.

NGAR TAT PRODUCTION FTY. Ltd.

Oriental Fine Art Company Limited

silk flower

Dianne James Designs, Inc.

JS Flower Company Limited

almost natural

floral home decoration

recent developments:

In June 2023, an artificial flower exhibition was held in Mangalore, India, highlighting fake flowers made from waste.

In June 2023, Williams Sonoma collaborated with floral designer Jeff Leatham to launch a line of artificial flowers.

major section

By content:

polyester

plastic

paper

nylon

silk

Other

By Application:

By distribution channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

specialty craft stores

flower seller

Online

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

east asia

oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. He has worked on more than 200 research works related to consumer retail goods.

His work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, cross-functional business operations, planning and managing technology projects, and promoting successful implementation. He has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been featured in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

