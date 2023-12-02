NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The artificial eye market expected to increase in size US$56.43 million From 2023 to 2028. Furthermore, market momentum will progress CAGR of 9.18% According to Technavio Research, during the forecast period. The market is segmented by technology (mechanical and electronic), product (integrated artificial eye, non-integrated artificial eye, and retinal prosthetics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Eye Market 2024-2028

North America will contribute 57% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Per capita public expenditure on health care is increasing in some countries in the region, including the US, Canada and Mexico. This is leading to increased adoption of ophthalmic devices among people with eye diseases or early stages of visual impairment. Additionally, factors including improved healthcare infrastructure, government programs and funding for ophthalmic diseases and eye care, and presence of favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries such as the US propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. This report presents the latest analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Advanced Artificial Eyes, Alcon Inc., Artificial Eyes Pvt Ltd, Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Ericsson Laboratories, F.A.D. Müller Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, Ferdinand A Forster GmbH, Integrated Orbital Implants, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Mary Ellen Ocularist Ltd., Midwest Eye Laboratories Inc., Nano Retina, National Artificial Eye Services, Nidec Co. Ltd., Nova Eye Medical Ltd., Ocular Prosthetics Inc., Pixium Vision, Rocky Mountain Anaplastology Inc., Vivani Medical Inc.

Advanced Artificial Eyes: The company provides artificial eyes such as custom artificial eyes and digital artificial eyes.

the story continues

• To gain access to more vendor profiles available from Technavio, purchase the report!

Artificial Eye Market: Segmentation Analysis

mechanical section will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as new launches of improved products in mechanical technology increase the demand for the mechanical technology segment in the global artificial eye market. Learn about the contributions of each segment summarized in concise infographics and detailed descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

“In addition to analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historical data from 2017 to 2021”- Technavio

Artificial Eye Market: Drivers and Trends:

Driver

The incidence of eye diseases is increasing

Technological advances in artificial eyes

Access to eye prostheses increasing in emerging markets

Developing economies such as India and China provide many opportunities for the global artificial eye market. Thus, due to the presence of a large patient group with ophthalmological conditions that can lead to partial and complete blindness, there is a peak in awareness about ophthalmic prostheses, improvement in health care infrastructure, access to health care Increase in, and availability of, eye prostheses centres.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a major trend in the artificial eye market. Identify key trends, drivers and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related reports:

Dry Eye Syndrome Medicines Market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$2,159.21 million.

Global Optical Biometry Equipment Market The size is projected to grow by US$93.26 million at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027.

What are the key data included in this Artificial Eye Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the artificial eye market between 2023 and 2028.

Accurate estimation of artificial eye market size and its contribution to the market focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Artificial Eye Market Growth in North America, Europe, Asia and ROW

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors challenging the growth of Artificial Eye market vendors.

TOC:

executive Summary

market scenario

market size

historical market size

five forces analysis

Market segmentation by technology

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by geography

customer scenario

geographical landscape

Drivers, challenges and trends

company landscape

company analysis

Contract

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. His research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 exclusive analysts, Technavio’s report library includes over 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their customer base includes enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s broad coverage, extensive research and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

jesse maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Artificial Eye Market 2024-2028

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-eye-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-56-43-million-from-2023-2028 — North-America-57-for-market-growth—technavio-302002803.html

Source Technavio

Source: finance.yahoo.com