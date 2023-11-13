Arthur Hayes Unveils His Playbook for Bitcoin, Crypto, and Big Tech

In his latest essay, BitMEX co-founder, Arthur Hayes, lays out his investment playbook in the current global economic landscape, focusing on the potential of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, big tech, and traditional financial markets.

Hayes begins with a sharp critique of traditional investment strategies, particularly the purchasing of long-term bonds in the current economic climate. He says bluntly, “The stupidest thing one can do is buy long-term bonds with a buy-and-hold mentality.”

Hayes explains this approach by highlighting the risks associated with these bonds, especially when liquidity conditions change, saying, “You may experience mark-to-market gains today, but… the market will see the effects of forward reverse repos.” “Will start to reduce.” [RRP] The balance decreases and long-term bond yields will go higher, which means prices will fall.

Moving toward a better investment approach, Hayes acknowledged taking advantage of short-term debt, as exemplified by Stan Druckenmiller. Hayes noted that Stan Druckenmiller moved into the 2-year-old treasury. He commented, “Great business, brother! Not everyone has the capacity for the best expression of this business (hint: it’s crypto). So, if you can only trade manipulated TradeFi assets like government bonds and stocks, it is not a bad option.”

Hayes also argues that a trade that is “slightly better than a moderately-smart trade (but still not the smartest) is to go long on big tech.” Hayes focuses on AI-related companies. He identifies AI as an important future technology, arguing, “Everyone knows that everyone knows that AI is the future. This means that anything related to AI will get a boost, because everyone is buying it too. “Tech stocks are long-term assets and will benefit from another infusion of cash.”

Smart Trade: Bitcoin and Crypto

However, the smartest trade is to go long crypto, which has significantly outperformed other assets relative to the growth in central bank balance sheets. Hayes presented the chart below comparing the performance of Bitcoin, the Nasdaq 100, the S&P 500, and gold against the Fed’s balance sheet since March 2020, highlighting Bitcoin’s extraordinary growth.

Hayes identified Bitcoin as the primary investment target and described it as “money and only money.” After Bitcoin, he points to Ether as the commodity powering the Ethereum network. “Ether is the commodity that powers the Ethereum network, which is the ultimate Internet computer.”

Categorizing other cryptocurrencies, he said, “Bitcoin and Ether are the reserve assets of crypto. Everything else is worthless coin.” He elaborated on alternative layer-one blockchains like Solana, calling them “all over-hyped, me-too, pieces of crap that will never overtake Ethereum in terms of active developers, dApp activity, or total value locked “

Hayes also discusses decentralized applications (dApps) and their tokens. He finds this sector exciting for its high-return potential, though he acknowledges the risks: “Eventually, all types of DApps and their respective tokens will pump. This is the most fun, because this is where you get 10,000 times returns. Of course, you are also more likely to be tough, but where there is no risk there is no return. I like cheap coins, so don’t ever call me Maxi!”

geo-economic factors

Regarding his investment strategy in the context of current economic fluctuations, Hayes focuses on RRP minus the net of Treasury General Account (TGA) to measure market liquidity, which is based on his exposure to T-bill sales and Bitcoin purchases. Informs decisions. Emphasizing the importance of adaptability, he said, “I will remain agile and flexible. The best laid plans of mice and men have a tendency to go awry.

Hayes also discusses the potential impact of the Hamas versus Israel conflict on geopolitical considerations, particularly oil prices and monetary policy. He noted Bitcoin’s resilience in such scenarios: “Bitcoin has proven to outperform bonds in times of war. […] Long-term US Treasury bond ETFs have fallen 12% since the start of the Ukraine/Russia war, while Bitcoin has gained 52%.

Although he acknowledged that Bitcoin could drop in the initial move once Iran joins the Hamas vs. Israel war, this would be a case of “buying on the dips” according to Hayes.

In a pointed conclusion, Hayes commented on the historical context of geopolitical conflicts while expressing skepticism about the prospects for global peace: “Of course, if the people in charge of Pax Americana have committed themselves to peace and global harmony … No, I’m not going to kill that idea either. These mofos have been practicing war since 1776, with no signs of letting up.”

However, according to Hayes, all roads lead to Bitcoin: “[It] “Wartime fiat will reinvent itself as a real-time scorecard on the health of the financial system.”

At press time, BTC traded at $37,030.

