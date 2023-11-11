Arthur Hayes crowns Bitcoin and Ether crypto's reserve assets

BitMex founder Arthur Hayes believes that Bitcoin and Ether are the reserve assets of crypto while everything else is a shitcoin. Although he assured that he likes Shitcoin and is not a maxi (malist), Hayes further said that the first stop is always BTC because “Bitcoin is money and only money.”

Hayes talks about what to buy to outperform currency devaluations. According to the executive, the smartest trade is going long crypto. He cited that nothing has performed better than the growth in central bank balance sheets like crypto.

Hayes on Janet Yellen’s strategies

Hayes provides a clear analysis of Janet Yellen’s important role as United States Treasury Secretary and the resulting impact of her decisions on the global financial system. He characterized Yellen as “the worst bitch in the world”, highlighted her right to exclude entities from the dollar-dominated financial system, and equated it to a potential “death sentence”.

In his latest blog post, Hayes criticized government-produced inflation statistics, suggesting that they may understate the real effects of inflation.

They specifically pointed to uncertainties and potential pitfalls in Yellen’s potential strategies aimed at stabilizing the economy, issuing short-dated bills and managing the balance between the Reverse Repo Program (RRP) and the Treasury General Account (TGA). To do. The executive indicated that Yellen’s actions could lead to a substantial influx of liquidity into the financial markets.

Hayes argues that this influx of liquidity, as well as the actions of other major central banks globally, could result in a depreciation of the dollar. As more dollars circulate in the system, the relative value of the currency may decrease against other major currencies such as the yuan, yen, and euro. The discussion implies that the combined effect of Yellen’s strategies and the increase in fiat credit globally may contribute to a weaker dollar.

Bitcoin: the savior

With the state of fiat liquidity “slow” in global markets, Hayes believes betting on big technology like AI could be a smart move. However, according to the 38-year-old American entrepreneur, betting on cryptocurrencies is the smartest move. He called on investors to consider cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, as a hedge against potential fiat currency weakness.

“The first stop is always Bitcoin. Bitcoin is money and only money. The next stop is Ether. Ether is the commodity that powers the Ethereum network, the ultimate Internet computer. Bitcoin and Ether are the reserve assets of crypto. Everything else is worthless coin.”

source: cryptopotato.com