Arthur Hayes comments on Bitcoin price surge as whales also support Bitcoin minetrix

BitMex founder Arthur Hayes has reiterated his famous prediction that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $1 million by 2030.

Hayes’ comments come during a period of high euphoria in the crypto market, with the price of BTC recently reaching $35,000 for the first time since May 2022.

Meanwhile, whales are also backing the exciting new crypto project Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX), which is tipped to have one of the biggest presale launches of 2023.

Arthur Hayes predicts Bitcoin will rise due to geopolitical tensions

In a blog post on October 24, Arthur Hayes argued that rising geopolitical tensions and wartime inflation could trigger the next bullish run for Bitcoin.

Since the US has invested heavily in multiple wars while the Federal Reserve faces persistent inflation, Hayes believes investors will look to alternatives like gold and BTC to hedge against global inflation.

He points to Bitcoin’s 15% surge last week, immediately after President Biden’s speech about the wars in Ukraine and Israel, as evidence that Bitcoin is already being primed in this way.

Hayes also reiterated his prediction that BTC could reach $1 million as central banks like the Fed lose control over interest rates, requiring control policies to set rates at “politically expedient levels.” Is.

Once investors realize the Fed has capped rates and bonds are no longer safe, Hayes argues there will be a flood of money into the crypto market.

He concluded that the above is a “trigger” for the next bull run, with Bitcoin acting as a hedge against global volatility.

Bitcoin dominance hits 2.5-year high as next halving approaches

Arthur Hayes isn’t the only one expecting more bullishness ahead for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s market dominance has reached 53%, its highest level in 2.5 years.

This indicates that BTC is strengthening as the next halving event scheduled for April/May 2024 approaches.

Historically, halvings catalyze bullish price action by halving BTC mining rewards, reducing new supply.

Now that Bitcoin’s dominance is on the rise, which coincides with this week’s sharp price increase, many believe this could be the beginning of a new bullish cycle.

Additionally, October is traditionally a bullish month for the crypto market – hence its nickname “Uptober.”

Whales have already begun accumulating in anticipation of further gains, with on-chain data showing that large holders refuse to sell their BTC.

Overall, the stars seem to be aligning for Bitcoin to continue its positive trajectory throughout the remaining weeks of 2023 and beyond.

Bitcoin Minetrix Generates Huge Presale Interest with Innovative Stake-to-Mine Model

As Bitcoin’s dominance continues to strengthen, investors are looking for opportunities to take advantage of any impending rally.

A new project attracting significant interest is Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX), a tokenized cloud mining platform currently in presale.

Unlike most mining-focused projects, Bitcoin Minetrix aims to revolutionize Bitcoin mining by allowing token holders to earn yield through staking and receive mining rewards without expensive hardware.

The project has raised over $2.3 million in pre-sale funding as investors seek to get involved, with BTCMTex likely to benefit from any Bitcoin rally.

Currently, BTCMTX tokens are on offer for just $0.0112 – however, given the tier-based approach of the presale, this price point is only available for another day.

Not surprisingly, these attractive factors have helped generate significant buzz on social media Bitcoin Minetrix Twitter page Now there is an audience of 4,300 people.

The project’s Telegram community has also grown rapidly over the past week, with people from all over the world joining in to learn more about the development team’s ambitions.

Looking ahead, the developers intend to launch BTCMETX on various CEXs and DEXs in the future, democratizing access to the token.

Bitcoin Minetrix also plans to partner with high-profile cloud mining entities to boost capacity and provide additional reward pathways for users.

With presale prices still so low, Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​well positioned for growth in the coming year as Bitcoin’s resurgence continues to gain momentum.

source: cryptopotato.com