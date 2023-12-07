Artbuzz is taking unprecedented steps: Dehradun Founders Meetup showcases innovative entrepreneurship

ANI | Updated: December 07, 2023 12:01 IST

New Delhi [India], December 7: Artbuzz, the leading provider of accommodation and workspaces, is getting ready to host an unprecedented gathering named “Artbuzz Dehradun Founders Meet Up” on December 9, 2023 at 4:00 pm at the vibrant Artbuzz venue. It promises to be an evening full of collaboration, networking and insights for GenZ entrepreneurs. As this event will mark the grand launch of ArtBuzz Dehradun, it is an important step towards fostering a community of like-minded individuals eager to explore new horizons.

Discussing the upcoming event, Anubha Gupta, Director, ArtBuzz enthused, “We are excited to bring ArtBuzz’s presence to Dehradun, and our Founders Meetup is an epitome of that excitement. This dynamic gathering will provide young minds with experiences. will bring together people to exchange and engage in meaningful actions.” Networking within an innovation community – demonstrating its transformative power as a powerful driver of change. Our belief in the transformative potential of collaboration shines through here.

Shashank Negi, CEO, Artbuzz said, “With this meet, a convergence of young minds will come to the fore. Exchanging experiences and building impactful connections within an innovative community, it will demonstrate our unwavering belief in the transformative impact of collaboration “.

Program highlights agenda

Welcome and Registration: Attendees join collaborative teams for networking with name tags.

Keynote Speech: Get to know about the brand’s vision, journey and tailored knowledge for young minds.

Founder’s Discussion: Join the discussion with accomplished entrepreneurs, gaining first-hand insight and advice.

Networking Session: Interact with peers, exchange ideas and build stronger connections in the local entrepreneurial community.

Live Music and Drinks followed by Property Tour: Explore the brand new hostel/co-working space which will showcase dynamic workplaces and a vibrant café, followed by a live music and drinks session.

ArtBuzz, Beyond Housing

Since its inception in December 2020, ArtBuzz’s mission has been to provide inspiring accommodations, collaborative spaces, and a vibrant environment for passionate individuals looking for an intense and unique experience. Following its mission, the brand has expanded its presence across five cities including Dehradun, Delhi, Jaipur, Manali and Mussoorie, supported by its passionate team composed of experienced professionals, travel enthusiasts, nomads and passionate individuals.

Main idea:

* Hosting over 10,000 passengers: Hosting over 10,000 passengers, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality

* 1000+ solo female passengers: Accommodating 1000+ solo female passengers, prioritizing safety and enhancing overall experiences

* Unlimited memories created: Beyond places, our places create unlimited memories, every moment an opportunity for lasting impressions

* 4+ Locations Unlocked: Expand horizons with more than four unlocked locations, providing diverse settings to explore

* 100+ Total Beds: Offering 100+ beds across all locations, ensuring comfort and convenience for all guests

The brand actively organizes events, from retreats and artist residencies to exhibitions, which provide opportunities for self-expression and growth. Their distinctive blend of comfortable accommodation, a vibrant café serving delicious food and drinks and dynamic workplaces foster knowledge and collaboration in an ideal environment.

As Artbuzz warmly welcomes the young minds of Dehradun, Founders Meetup provides GenZ an opportunity to make meaningful connections, exchange ideas and participate in its exciting journey as it finds its creative haven in a new city. stretches out.

For more details please visit official website: https://www.artbuzz.in/

(Ad Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for its content)

Source: www.aninews.in