Art Collective MSCHF Signs Amicus Brief to Champion Satirical NFTs as Free Speech Issue artnet news

Artist Mason Rothschild is appealing a ruling that says he can’t sell his ‘MetaBirkins’.

Examples of Mason Rothschild’s “MetaBirkins”. Courtesy the artist.

Roughly eight months have passed since Hermès, the French luxury brand behind the famously expensive Birkin handbags, won a legal victory over a digital artist named Mason Rothschild, who created a series of handbag-themed NFTs called MetaBirkins.

“This is not the end of the matter,” the artist told artnet News at the time, following a five-day trial in which a federal jury concluded that he had infringed Hermès’ Birkin trademark rights. And indeed, they have pressed on, appealing to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In an opening brief filed on November 3, attorneys for Mason Rothschild argued that the court erred by denying their dismissal and summary judgment requests. It also said that the court’s instructions to the jury were “prejudicial”, and claimed that expert testimony from author and Warhol expert Blake Gopnik was mistakenly omitted.

In another development, a group of prominent artists led by MSCHF – famous among other things for its Internet-devouring Big Red Boots – along with Jack Butcher and free speech advocate Writers Alliance, filed a 30-page “amicus” Has been filed. Brief,” arguing forcefully against the February decision. (Today has been set as the last date for amicus briefs related to the appeal.)

The hotly debated messaging call drew on the weight of art history references and precedents, presenting the precedent set by the Metabirkin case as a threat to the First Amendment. As an art collective, MSCHF is known for blurring the line between fashion and cultural commentary — and as their amicus brief stresses brands and artists alike are interested in setting a liberal standard when When it comes to appropriation, the expected lines become blurred. ,

The brief summary states, “Just as creators borrow from brands to communicate, companies borrow from creators to develop iconic trademarks and leverage meaningful symbols and icons to add their own sales pitch.” Are.” As an example, it cites Barbara Kruger’s 1987 I shop therefore I am The artwork, “which uses a red box with white text in Futura Bold Oblique font to express a critique of consumer culture.”

He notes that in 1994, streetwear and skateboard company Supreme gave their designer a portfolio of Kruger’s work to help develop a logo. “The resulting, now famous, logo reverses Kruger’s message, while borrowing his aesthetic to suggest that Supreme is a rebellious brand ‘out of fashion’.”

Similarly, it has been noted that Starbucks takes its name from Herman Melville’s novel “First Met Mr. Starbuck”. moby dickAnd that the mermaid on the company’s coffee cups is another literary figure, Melusine, a mythological siren from medieval Europe.

Whereas Starbucks references literary and medieval symbols to enhance the expressive function of its own trademark, the logo “now has its own independent expressive value. In turn, others use that value to comment on and criticize Starbucks. For example, variations of the Starbucks logo are used by labor groups to criticize Starbucks’ own practices…”

The brief also flips the script on Hermès, noting that it took the name of its Birkin bag from British actress and singer Jane Birkin, who was often photographed carrying a straw basket filled with keys, makeup, and assorted paraphernalia. Was drawn. “As Hermès used Jane Birkin’s name to enhance the expressive function of its brand, [Mason] Rothschild seeks to do just that as he references the status of a luxury Hermès handbag in his artwork to comment on and critique the Hermès brand and mark.

Of course, NFTs like MetaBirken are inherently linked to commerce – and particularly to cryptocurrencies, a sector associated with scams and speculation. The final half-dozen pages of the MSCHF/Jack Butcher/Authors Alliance amicus brief emphasize the fact that commercial purposes do not invalidate art: “Throughout history, famous works of art have been produced for profit, and they No less expressive for it.”

This section goes into the history of art and commerce. “For hundreds of years, art was produced under a system of patronage,” it argues. “Artists such as Michelangelo, Sandro Botticelli, and Leonardo da Vinci worked in collaboration with wealthy patrons such as the Medici family.” It presents a capsule history of other recent examples of Picasso work where art and commercial purposes overlap Guernica From Mark Rothko’s (eventually destroyed) “Seagrams Murals” for the Four Seasons in New York to Andy Warhol’s general love of money.

According to the brief, “Artists can pursue their craft in ways that allow them to earn a livelihood, and the need for economic gain has no impact on the expressive value of the work.” “Financial motivations do not and cannot have any legal effect on the amount of First Amendment protection a work of art receives.”

In a statement shared by its lawyers, Mason Rothschild also put the appeal into a larger perspective. “This case goes beyond MetaBirkens,” he wrote. “This is vital to the future of artistic freedom, ensuring that cutting-edge creative expression is not hindered by archaic legal interpretations.”

Hermès lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

